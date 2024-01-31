 Skip to main content
Rookie Recap: Joey Porter Jr.

Jan 31, 2024 at 11:15 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr., the Steelers second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is someone who will never back down from a challenge in football and that was evident during his rookie season.

Porter emerged as someone who was assigned to cover the opponent's top receivers and he didn't disappoint.

"I'm really excited about the trajectory of his career," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "Probably the most impressive component of where he is, is his mindset. He wants the fight. He wants the tough coverage. He's extremely competitive in that way. And that's a great place to build from.

"He's got growth ahead of him, but that's real solid."

Porter finished the season with 42 tackles, 32 of them solo stops, 10 passes defensed, an interception against the Baltimore Ravens, and a tackle for a loss.

Porter, who is a finalist for the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year, was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team.

Porter didn't enter the season as a starter, but his playing time gradually grew through the first six games of the season, and by Week 8 he earned a starting role when the team played the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And he never looked back.

"I think about that often," said Porter, the son of former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter Sr. "If I played Week 1, I don't know how my body would feel. I am glad they slowed the process down for me."

Porter said there are areas he still wants to focus on in his game, while at the same time knowing he grew as the season progressed.

"I feel like there are a lot of areas that I need to work on, and I am still working on," said Porter. "Overall, I have grown as a player. I am happy where I am and there is still work to do."

Porter also won the Joe Greene Great Performance Award, given by the Pittsburgh Chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America to the team's rookie of the year.

At that time, he talked about being a second-round pick and said it still bothers him that he was passed over by so many teams.

"It still gets under my skin sometimes," said Porter. "I felt like I was CB1 for sure, and it didn't pan out that way. And luckily it didn't pan out that way because I ended up here. I feel like it was worth it.

"I feel like it elevated my game even more because I came into the league with a chip on my shoulder to prove myself. I feel like I'm still proving myself every day when I step on the field. I don't feel like I am there yet. I have a lot to learn."

Porter said the chip might not come off his shoulder until some big things happen in his career.

"I got to win a couple of rings for that to go away," said Porter.

While the chip is there, so is Porter's confidence as he is one to never back down from covering the opponent's top receiver.

"It just might be a Porter thing that we all have. I was like that as a kid," said Porter. "I always wanted the biggest task. I wanted to make the play.

"I wanted to be in those positions because I know some people get scared of the bright lights and I look forward to them. I just want to be in that moment every time."

SINGLE-GAME HIGHS: DEFENSIVE

Total Tackles:    
6 at Cleveland Browns, Nov 19, 2023
5 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Oct 29, 2023
4 vs. New England Patriots, Dec 07, 2023
4 vs. Arizona Cardinals, Dec 03, 2023
1 more at 4.

Solo Tackles    
5 at Cleveland Browns, Nov 19, 2023
4 vs. New England Patriots, Dec 07, 2023
4 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Oct 29, 2023
3 vs. Green Bay Packers, Nov 12, 2023
1 more at 3.

Passes Defensed    
1 at Seattle Seahawks, Dec 31, 2023
1 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Dec 23, 2023
8 more at 1.
         
Tackles For Loss    
1 vs. Green Bay Packers, Nov 12, 2023

Interceptions    
1 vs. Baltimore Ravens, Oct 08, 2023

SINGLE-GAME HIGHS - POSTSEASON: DEFENSIVE

Total Tackles    
2 at Buffalo Bills, Jan 15, 2024
         
Solo Tackles    
2 at Buffalo Bills, Jan 15, 2024

