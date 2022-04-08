Rookie Recap: Isaiahh Loudermilk

For Isaiahh Loudermilk, the 2021 season was more than he expected.

With injuries hitting the defensive line, in particular to Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu, younger players like Loudermilk were asked to step up. And he did what was asked.

Loudermilk, the team's fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, played in 15 games last season with two starts. He finished the year with 23 tackles, 16 of them solo hits, three passes defensed and a sack.

"Coming in, I wasn't sure really what to expect, if I was going to get some playing time, it wouldn't be a whole lot," said Loudermilk. "Everything kind of happened, injuries and stuff like that, so I kind of got thrown out there. I was prepared for pretty much anything. I wouldn't say I was really expecting to get as much as I did, but I'm glad I did. I feel like I grew a lot as a player actually being able to go out there and play."

Loudermilk said some areas where he developed this year were in his hand placement, footwork, working on the little things. But there is plenty to do this offseason before he returns for Year 2.