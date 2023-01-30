Rookie Recap: George Pickens

Pickens finished the 2022 season with 52 receptions for 801 yards, a 15.4-yard average, and four touchdowns. His yards per catch led the team, while his yards were ranked second and catches ranked third.

"He's the best athlete probably that I've played with," said quarterback Kenny Pickett during the season. "Just the freak things that he does, the catches he makes that are so nonchalant to him, but I kind of look around like, 'I've never seen that before in my life.' He's a unique guy that can do a lot of great things. We've just got to continue to get him the football."

Pickens, though, doesn't think he is doing anything special. For him, it just comes easy, naturally, to play the way he does.

"It's because I have been doing this for a long, long time," said Pickens.

Yes, he is a rookie. And yes, I did remind him of that when he said, 'long, long time.'

"Like you said, I really haven't been doing it that long," Pickens laughed. "I have been working hard my whole life, though. And I have fun on and off the field and that transpires to the games."

Pickens and Pickett have been the perfect match so far, something that started when the two arrived for the teams' rookie minicamp back in May.

"I feel like our relationship was always there," said Pickens. "Over time, progression, us working together every day.

"It really does help as far as us coming in on the same learning curve. If he was a second-year guy, here a whole year before me, I would be trying to catch up to him. Since we came in at the same time it kind of helped us learning at the same level."

One area where Pickens has developed the most is with his football savvy, including developing a better grasp of his speed running routes.