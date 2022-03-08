Rookie Recap: Dan Moore Jr.

Heading into the 2021 season there were question marks on the Steelers offensive line, who would the starters be, who would step up.

But one question was answered early on for one of the Steelers rookies.

Dan Moore Jr., one of the team's fourth-round draft picks, was given the heads up early on after the 2021 NFL Draft that he could be in the mix as a starting tackle.

"From the moment I was drafted, I was kind of prompted and told, 'Hey, this could be happening. Don't want to leave you out of the loop. Just be ready,'" said Moore of getting a heads up about his potential playing time early on. "I went in with the mindset that I could be starting day one. That was my notion going in."

And that is exactly how it played out. Moore started at left tackle in 16 of 17 regular season games in 2021, missing only the season finale against the Baltimore Ravens with an ankle injury he suffered a week earlier against the Cleveland Browns, but remained in the game and continued to play.