Rookie Recap: Connor Heyward

His numbers might not scream out on a stat sheet, but for tight end Connor Heyward his rookie season wasn't just about numbers. It was about growth as well.

Heyward, the Steelers sixth-round pick out of Michigan State, finished the season with 12 receptions for 151 yards, a 12.58-yard average, and one touchdown. He also had two carries for 27 yards, including a 21-yard run that iced the win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve.

And he finished on a high note.

In the season finale against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium, Heyward had three receptions for 45 yards, and one carry for six yards.

"I knew it wasn't going to be handed to me," said Heyward of his rookie season. "Everything had to be earned. I am going to continue to go out there and do my job. If it's one snap or 30 snaps, do it to the best of my ability.

"I feel like I have been used in a lot of different ways. As the season went on, it was more and more. I understand that as a rookie they didn't want to throw too much at me. As the season went on, they gave me more and more. Hopefully next year it continues to be that way. The more the better."

The key for Heyward now is preparing for 2023 so that additional responsibility does come along.

"You want to reflect on year one, but you want to look forward to year two and not look back on year one," said Heyward. "Get the trust of the quarterbacks. Get the trust of everybody. Continue to work in the offseason. Get everybody on the same page. Continue to work before we come back for camp. I think that will help get us on the same page faster and help us win games sooner."

There isn't one area in particular Heyward plans on focusing on this offseason, but rather his game overall.

"There is never a point in your game where everything is at its best," said Heyward. "I always feel like I can get better at something. Trying to get stronger, trying to get faster. Staying in the playbook. Always staying up to date on everything, staying ahead of stuff.