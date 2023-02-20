Rookie Recap: Connor Heyward

Feb 20, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

His numbers might not scream out on a stat sheet, but for tight end Connor Heyward his rookie season wasn't just about numbers. It was about growth as well.

Heyward, the Steelers sixth-round pick out of Michigan State, finished the season with 12 receptions for 151 yards, a 12.58-yard average, and one touchdown. He also had two carries for 27 yards, including a 21-yard run that iced the win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve.

And he finished on a high note.

In the season finale against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium, Heyward had three receptions for 45 yards, and one carry for six yards.

"I knew it wasn't going to be handed to me," said Heyward of his rookie season. "Everything had to be earned. I am going to continue to go out there and do my job. If it's one snap or 30 snaps, do it to the best of my ability.

"I feel like I have been used in a lot of different ways. As the season went on, it was more and more. I understand that as a rookie they didn't want to throw too much at me. As the season went on, they gave me more and more. Hopefully next year it continues to be that way. The more the better."

The key for Heyward now is preparing for 2023 so that additional responsibility does come along.

"You want to reflect on year one, but you want to look forward to year two and not look back on year one," said Heyward. "Get the trust of the quarterbacks. Get the trust of everybody. Continue to work in the offseason. Get everybody on the same page. Continue to work before we come back for camp. I think that will help get us on the same page faster and help us win games sooner."

There isn't one area in particular Heyward plans on focusing on this offseason, but rather his game overall.

"There is never a point in your game where everything is at its best," said Heyward. "I always feel like I can get better at something. Trying to get stronger, trying to get faster. Staying in the playbook. Always staying up to date on everything, staying ahead of stuff.

"This will be the first time I have had a good break coming from college to the whole process to this point."

PHOTOS: Studio photoshoot with Heyward

Take a look at Connor Heyward's first photoshoot as a Pittsburgh Steeler

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 17

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 17

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 17

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 17

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 17

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 17

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 17

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 17

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 17

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 17

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 17

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 17

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 17

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 17

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 17

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 17

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 17

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2022 SINGLE-GAME HIGHS:

RUSHING/RECEIVING

Longest Runs:   
21 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Dec 24, 2022
6 vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan 08, 2023

Receptions:   
3 vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan 08, 2023
2 vs. New Orleans Saints, Nov 13, 2022
2 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oct 16, 2022
1 more at 2

Receiving Yards:   
49 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oct 16, 2022
45 vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan 08, 2023
17 at Atlanta Falcons, Dec 04, 2022
13 vs. Baltimore Ravens, Dec 11, 2022
12 at Buffalo Bills, Oct 09, 2022

Receiving Average:   
15.0 vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan 08, 2023

Longest Receptions:   
45 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oct 16, 2022
27 vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan 08, 2023
17t at Atlanta Falcons, Dec 04, 2022
13 vs. Baltimore Ravens, Dec 11, 2022
9 vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan 08, 2023
1 more at 9

All-Purpose Yards:   
51 vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan 08, 2023
49 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oct 16, 2022
21 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Dec 24, 2022
17 at Atlanta Falcons, Dec 04, 2022
13 vs. Baltimore Ravens, Dec 11, 2022

Special Teams Tackles:   
2 at Philadelphia Eagles, Oct 30, 2022
1 at Atlanta Falcons, Dec 04, 2022
1 at Indianapolis Colts, Nov 28, 2022
3 more at 1

Most TDs:   
1 at Atlanta Falcons, Dec 04, 2022

Related Content

news

Rookie Recap: Calvin Austin III

Austin's rookie season wasn't what he had hoped for

news

Rookie Recap: DeMarvin Leal

Leal looking for more in 2023

news

Rookie Recap: George Pickens

Pickens was a human highlight reel his rookie season

news

Rookie Recap: Kenny Pickett

The Steelers No. 1 pick stepped into the starting lineup and never looked back

news

Rookie Recap: Pressley Harvin III

Harvin stayed strong during a trying season

news

Rookie Recap: Tre Norwood

Norwood proved he could handle being a 'Swiss Army Knife'

news

Rookie Recap: Isaiahh Loudermilk

Loudermilk stepped up when the defense needed him

news

Rookie Recap: Buddy Johnson

Buddy Johnson was prepared for when his moment came

news

Rookie Recap: Dan Moore Jr.

Dan Moore Jr. wasted no time getting to work his rookie season

news

Rookie Recap: Pat Freiermuth

The team's second round pick came through time and time again

news

Rookie Recap: Kendrick Green

Center Kendrick Green stepped right in to the starting lineup

Advertising