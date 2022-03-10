Rookie Recap: Buddy Johnson

Johnson got his opportunity with Robert Spillane dealing with a knee injury and being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List for those games.

"They give us a heads up from the beginning, just say always be prepared for that moment," said Johnson. "When my number was called, he'd been telling us from the jump just always be prepared."

For a young player, being inactive can be a challenge. It's something new for them as in college they were accustomed to getting all of the snaps and being 'the guy.' But Johnson handled it well.

"It's just something that's been instilled in me, just control what I can control," said Johnson. "I come to work every day, show up, get better. When my time comes, all I can do is control what I can control."

Johnson, who finished the season on the Reserve/Injured List, said the one player who has helped him the most during his rookie season was Spillane, taking him under his wing even though the two are competing for playing time.