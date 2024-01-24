Rookie Recap: Broderick Jones

Jan 24, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

On the outside, it might seem like an easy flip, going from left tackle to right tackle. 

In reality, it's anything but. 

Nonetheless, rookie Broderick Jones made it look seamless in his first season.

Jones came into training camp battling for the starting left tackle spot, which is his natural position. After Dan Moore Jr. held on to the spot, Jones saw limited action early on, starting Week 5 on the left side against Baltimore when Moore was ruled out with a knee injury.

But it was later in the season, in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, that he took over at right tackle for Chukwuma Okorafor and remained at the spot the remainder of the year.

"The more reps I get, the more comfortable I get with it," said Jones during the season. "Just flipping the plays in my head. Going from one side to the other, just trying to forget what I knew on the left and flip everything. It's all backwards."

Jones said there were definitely adjustments he had to make along the way. 

"Just making sure you are going the right way," said Jones. "I remember one game, against Green Bay, I went the wrong way. Having that mental toughness and awareness to flip everything." 

Jones was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He played in all 17 regular season games, as well as the Steelers Wild Card playoff game. He started 11 regular season games and one postseason contest. 

Jones was a key component blocking for the Steelers ground game that helped running back Najee Harris going over the 1,000-yard mark for the third straight year. Harris finished with 255 carries for 1,035 yards, a 4.1-yard average, while Jaylen Warren had 149 yards for 784 yards, a 5.3-yard average.

PHOTOS: Broderick Jones 2023 highlights

Take a look at photographs of Steelers OT Broderick Jones from the 2023 season

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Browns 26-22. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Browns 26-22. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Titans 20-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Titans 20-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Titans 20-16. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Titans 20-16. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Titans 20-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Titans 20-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Titans 20-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Titans 20-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a postseason Wild Card game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Buffalo, NY. The Bills beat the Steelers 31-17. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a postseason Wild Card game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Buffalo, NY. The Bills beat the Steelers 31-17. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a postseason Wild Card game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Buffalo, NY. The Bills beat the Steelers 31-17. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a postseason Wild Card game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Buffalo, NY. The Bills beat the Steelers 31-17. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Titans 20-16. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Titans 20-16. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. The Texans beat the Steelers 30-6. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. The Texans beat the Steelers 30-6. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. The Steelers defeated the Raiders 23-18. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. The Steelers defeated the Raiders 23-18. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 in Indianapolis, IN. The Colts beat the Steelers 30-13. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 in Indianapolis, IN. The Colts beat the Steelers 30-13. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. The Steelers defeated the Buccaneers 27-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. The Steelers defeated the Buccaneers 27-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Packers 23-19. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Packers 23-19. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 in Atlanta, GA. The Steelers defeated the Falcons 24-0. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 in Atlanta, GA. The Steelers defeated the Falcons 24-0. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. The Steelers defeated the Buccaneers 27-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. The Steelers defeated the Buccaneers 27-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The 49ers defeated the Steelers 30-7. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The 49ers defeated the Steelers 30-7. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The 49ers defeated the Steelers 30-7. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The 49ers defeated the Steelers 30-7. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The 49ers beat the Steelers 30-7. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The 49ers beat the Steelers 30-7. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 in Seattle, WA. The Steelers defeated the Seahawks 30-23. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 in Seattle, WA. The Steelers defeated the Seahawks 30-23. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 in Seattle, WA. The Steelers defeated the Seahawks 30-23. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 in Seattle, WA. The Steelers defeated the Seahawks 30-23. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 21-18. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 21-18. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The 49ers beat the Steelers 30-7. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The 49ers beat the Steelers 30-7. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Cardinals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Cardinals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 21-18. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 21-18. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Packers 23-19. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Packers 23-19. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman James Daniels (78) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 21-18. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman James Daniels (78) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 21-18. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 in Indianapolis, IN. The Colts beat the Steelers 30-13. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 in Indianapolis, IN. The Colts beat the Steelers 30-13. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Browns 26-22. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Browns 26-22. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
