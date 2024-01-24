Rookie Recap: Broderick Jones

On the outside, it might seem like an easy flip, going from left tackle to right tackle.

In reality, it's anything but.

Nonetheless, rookie Broderick Jones made it look seamless in his first season.

Jones came into training camp battling for the starting left tackle spot, which is his natural position. After Dan Moore Jr. held on to the spot, Jones saw limited action early on, starting Week 5 on the left side against Baltimore when Moore was ruled out with a knee injury.

But it was later in the season, in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, that he took over at right tackle for Chukwuma Okorafor and remained at the spot the remainder of the year.

"The more reps I get, the more comfortable I get with it," said Jones during the season. "Just flipping the plays in my head. Going from one side to the other, just trying to forget what I knew on the left and flip everything. It's all backwards."

Jones said there were definitely adjustments he had to make along the way.

"Just making sure you are going the right way," said Jones. "I remember one game, against Green Bay, I went the wrong way. Having that mental toughness and awareness to flip everything."

Jones was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He played in all 17 regular season games, as well as the Steelers Wild Card playoff game. He started 11 regular season games and one postseason contest.