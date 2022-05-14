Rookie minicamp is a new beginning

Coach Mike Tomlin didn't stand still for long out on the fields at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during the team's rookie minicamp practice on Saturday. He methodically made his way from position to position, watching each group work, because the main thing right now is getting to know the players and how they work in person, not on film.

"We're really excited about the work that's being done here," said Tomlin. "It's introductory weekend. It's an opportunity to get to know them, for them to get to know us. The things that we're trying to build here environmentally, the culture, familiarize ourselves with our draft picks, our rookie free agents."

It's also an opportunity for Tomlin to eye up the 28 players who are there on a tryout basis, players trying to catch someone's eye and show they can bring something to the table.

"It's a rookie tryout weekend and so we're really watching a lot of guys who are putting their best foot forward in an effort to maybe launch their NFL careers," said Tomlin. "So, we're excited about that as well."

Tomlin said there are times when a player can open eyes, whether it's a draft pick, free agent or tryout player, that leads to more. He cited Devlin Hodges, the quarterback who was signed by the team as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019 and went on to start six games with the team as an example.

"A number of years ago, we had a guy Duck Hodges out here," said Tomlin. "We didn't know that he would start some games for us at quarterback, for example. And so, you work out here in these circumstances with an edge. You really respect all the participants. You look at what they have to offer, you forecast maybe how they could get better here in the next few months. And then you make the necessary decision.

"We're very much in the midst of that. It has been a highly productive weekend. We expect it to continue as we as we continue to press forward."

Tomlin said he enjoys the minicamp, something that hasn't gotten old for him during his time at the helm.

"It's the beginning," said Tomlin. "It's the beginning for them. It's the beginning for us. It's the first exposure for them. It's a dry run for us.

"From a coach's perspective, we got a finite amount of material and given a finite amount of time to present it. Just the vocational component of lesson planning and so forth. We're all here to get better in this, at the very beginning stages of team development.