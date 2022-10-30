Reed is Digest Player of the Week

MALIK REED

Outside Linebacker

The Steelers were defeated decisively on Sunday in Philadelphia and handing out individual accolades following a 35-13 outcome is difficult because statistics can be misleading in those kinds of games. The game got away from the Steelers early in the second half, which makes a lot of the statistics accumulated after that point less meaningful than the things done before that.

Malik Reed had four tackles, including one for loss, plus one of the Steelers' three sacks, and a pass defensed where he broke up a potential big play by getting a hand on the ball as it was coming out of Jaylen Hurts' hand. It was Reed's best game since coming to the Steelers, and he is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.