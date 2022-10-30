Player of the Week

Reed is Digest Player of the Week

Oct 30, 2022 at 04:35 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

MALIK REED
Outside Linebacker

The Steelers were defeated decisively on Sunday in Philadelphia and handing out individual accolades following a 35-13 outcome is difficult because statistics can be misleading in those kinds of games. The game got away from the Steelers early in the second half, which makes a lot of the statistics accumulated after that point less meaningful than the things done before that.

Malik Reed had four tackles, including one for loss, plus one of the Steelers' three sacks, and a pass defensed where he broke up a potential big play by getting a hand on the ball as it was coming out of Jaylen Hurts' hand. It was Reed's best game since coming to the Steelers, and he is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Chase Claypool, who threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Derek Watt on a gadget play and had four catches for 45 yards; Cam Sutton , who had four tackles and two passes defensed; Steven Sims, who ran two jet sweeps for 21 yards, had a 10-yard punt return, and two kickoff returns for 47 yards, a total skewed by a 38-yard return that was nullified by a holding penalty on Tre Norwood; and Jaylen Warren, who rushed for 50 yards on 6 carries and caught 3 passes for 25 more.

