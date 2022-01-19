Ready for their shot

Rudolph started in the Steelers Week 10 tie against the Detroit Lions when Roethlisberger was out on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, and he completed 30 of 50 passes for 242 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also had one start in 2020, but the mainstay of his playing time came in 2019 when Roethlisberger missed the year with a should injury. He had an up and down season, even losing the starting job before regaining it.

"The game experience that I have had, I think I've developed from 2019 when I had that stint of games," said Rudolph. "Any time you don't seize the opportunity fully there's going to be question marks. I think playing in games, experience is the best teacher. Being the backup quarterback, there is value in that. You can treat it like each game is an opportunity to take mental notes, being in those conversations, along with the practice reps and the general football IQ that you gain and add to your repertoire. I look at that as a positive. That's how I kept myself encouraged, you are getting to get a shot to play again at some point and you don't want to look back and have wasted this time. You want to take strides and make yourself a better quarterback.

"I am not going to be anybody that I am not. Being a backup quarterback challenged me and made me treat the mental side of football with more reverence. I am going to be myself. If you talk to my teammates, they know who I am. They know I am a leader. I am excited to take that next step."

For a player with Haskins' pedigree and background, the 2021 season was definitely a different one for him. And what he did with the season, was nothing short of impressive. He used it to his full advantage, as a learning tool that can no doubt benefit him moving forward.

"I feel like I learned a lot from not playing this year," said Haskins. "Coach T, a lot of guys just wanted me to just have an opportunity to sit back and learn. I never really had a chance to get to learn the NFL game the way that it should be done and the way the Steelers want it done. They gave me an opportunity to understand the Steelers way of how they want their quarterbacks to operate. That was a great learning experience to be able to move forward this year and try to embody what it is to be a guy like Ben, take over a great franchise the way that he did.

"Anytime you get an opportunity to sit back and learn, you get to see what to do and what not to do. And I feel like I had a great chance this year to see what it's like to be a leader. A guy like Ben, a Hall of Fame quarterback, guys have a lot of respect for him. Especially when we play other teams. Players on the opposing team showing a lot of gratitude and respect. I think that the best thing for me was being able to see it in practice every day. Some days, on Wednesdays, Ben would have a vet day. I was able to go with the ones, able to go against the first team defense, and it was a good experience as far as still being able to progress and get better. So, I got better this year even if I didn't get a chance to play."

Rudolph and Haskins maintain a good working relationship, but it's going to become a much more competitive relationship this offseason. Both players talked about not wanting to 'step on the toes' of a Hall of Fame quarterback in Roethlisberger, but they both are going into this offseason with the same mindset – competing for the job of QB1 with whoever else is brought in to join the competition.