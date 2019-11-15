Ravens host Texans in Week 11

Nov 15, 2019 at 05:30 AM
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

There's a lot going on in Week 11 across the NFL, even if the Steelers have another weekend off.

Following is a look at a couple of the more interesting matchups:

1 p.m., Sunday

HOUSTON (6-3) at BALTIMORE (7-2): Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson are the first two players with at least 15 passing touchdowns, five rushing touchdowns and a passer rating of 100 or higher through their team's first nine games of a season in NFL history. With two passing TDs at Baltimore, Watson would become the fifth player in NFL history with at least 20 touchdown passes and five rushing TDs through 10 games of a season. Two of the previous three players to accomplish that feat were named the Associated Press NFL MVP (Cam Newton of the Panthers in 2015 and Roman Gabriel of the Rams in 1969).

The Texans-Ravens game is the second in NFL history in which two starting quarterbacks under the age of 25 square off against one another with a passer rating of 100 or better (Watson's fourth in the NFL at 107.1 and Jackson's ninth at 101.7). Jared Goff of the Rams (113.0 rating, 24 years, 36 days old) and Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs (117.4 rating, 23 years, 63 days old) did so on Nov. 19, 2018 (the Rams won, 54-51).

4:25 p.m., Sunday

NEW ENGLAND (8-1) at PHILADELPHIA (5-4): The Patriots can move to 9-1 and clinch their 19th consecutive winning season. The only franchise in NFL history to string together at least 19 winning seasons in a row is the Dallas Cowboys (20 consecutive winning seasons from 1966 through 1985).

8:20 p.m., Sunday

CHICAGO (4-5) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (5-4): If you like defensive touchdowns, this is your game. Since the beginning of 2018, the Bears and Rams are tied for second in the NFL with seven defensive TDs. Only the Ravens (eight) have crossed the goal line more times on defense since the beginning of last season (the New York Jets also have seven defensive touchdowns in that span).

8:15 p.m., Monday

KANSAS CITY (6-4) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (4-6): Estadio Azteca in Mexico will host an NFL regular-season game for the fourth time (2005, 2016 and 2017). Mahomes is scheduled to make his 26th career start. His 8,007 career passing yards and 68 career touchdown passes are the most by a quarterback in his first 25 starts in NFL history. Mahomes passed Hall-of-Famer Dan Marino (65 passing TDs) for the most touchdown passes by a player in his first 25 career starting assignments.

