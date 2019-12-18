Pro Bowl is not the goal

"It means a lot. I put a lot of hard work into this," said Heyward. "I am just very thankful to have teammates that put me in good situations, coaches who do the same. There are a lot of deserving people out there. To be a part of a special group means a lot.

"I think we were deserving of having more. I think the starters, T.J. and Minkah, they have played their tails off. I couldn't be more proud of those guys. They have come in, Minkah just getting here, and T.J. every year getting better and better. Those two set the example for a lot of these younger guys.

"The goal is to get a Super Bowl, but to have great players around you, that is all you could ever ask for."

For Fitzpatrick, who was traded to the Steelers in September, it's his first selection and while he agrees with his teammates, like them he is also honored to have made it.

"It's exciting," said Fitzpatrick. "It's a goal of mine. It's awesome to be able to achieve it in year two. I just have to keep working, finish this year strong. One feels good, but one wasn't the goal. I have to keep working, keep grinding, and keep trying to win games.

"It's definitely crazy to see how things worked. It's awesome we are seeing the fruits of everything that transpired. It's exciting. For any athlete going through something, stay true to who you are, keep your head down, keep working and at the end of the day you will get what you deserve."

DeCastro has been there, done that with the Pro Bowl, selected to his fourth one, but he still appreciates the fact that he was thought of enough by his peers to earn their vote.

"It's a tremendous honor and it always will be," said DeCastro. "You can never downplay it. To have the respect of your teammates and people around the league is great.

"It's one of those things where you are always worried about what you put on film. You are always worried about that. It's a tremendous honor."

