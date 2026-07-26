Pre-camp position previews: Defensive line

This is the 10th in a series on the Steelers' roster as the team prepares to report to training camp at Saint Vincent College July 28. Today: Defensive line.

Defensive line: Kyler Baugh, Keeanu Benton, Yahya Black, Anthony Goodlow, Derrick Harmon, Cameron Heyward, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Logan Lee, Esezi Otomewo, Gabriel Rubio, Kevin Jobity Jr., Dean Lowry

Entering his 16th season, Cameron Heyward still sets the tone for the Steelers defensive line, which sets the tone for the entire defense. Smashing the run is always the first and foremost priority, and the big guys destroying blocks up front is where it begins.

The brute strength of Heyward isn't going anywhere just yet. But his understudies are ready for action, too, ready to wreak havoc against opposing quarterbacks.

Keeanu Benton emerged with 5.5 sacks last year, and one in the playoffs, after reporting to his third NFL training camp in the best shape of his life. Can first-round pick Derrick Harmon do the same in 2026?

Harmon had more sacks as a rookie with three than Benton did in his first two seasons combined. Both have a good first step and quick feet, but Benton's pass-rushing moves were on full display last year.

Many of the best defensive linemen understand that if you can't get all the way to the pocket, find another way to affect the quarterback. Heyward had six batted passes, the fourth time in the past five years he had at least four, including one that resulted in an interception for cornerback Brandin Echols. Harmon only had one pass deflected, but that one was picked off by safety DeShon Elliott.

In camp, it will be interesting to see how the defensive line is configured when head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham implement their nickel sub-package. Will it be Heyward and Benton? Heyward and Harmon? Either way, the Steelers have a deep rotation they can lean on up front.

Yahya Black didn't often align in the middle, despite being the largest man on the defense. That was usually Benton's spot. But new defensive line coach Domata Peko said in the spring he believes Black can be one of the NFL's best nose tackles.

The veteran addition this offseason, Sebastian Joseph-Day, has the experience and size to sub in at any position on the line. That depth is critical, as the Steelers had to fight through attrition last year on the defensive line, starting in Latrobe and into the regular season.

Dean Lowry was lost for the year with a torn ACL in early August. Isaiahh Loudermilk went down with an ankle injury in September and Daniel Ekuale sustained a season-ending injury of his own in October.

Logan Lee and Esezi Otomewo stepped up to help fill the void. Rookie sixth-round pick Gabriel Rubio also will compete this summer to be one of the backups, and he's a big body even by defensive line standards.