Pre-camp position previews: Wide receiver

This is the fourth in a series on the Steelers' roster as the team prepares to report to training camp at Saint Vincent College July 28. Today: Wide receiver.

Wide receivers: Germie Bernard, Cole Burgess, Joaquin Davis, Eli Heidenreich, DK Metcalf, A.T. Perry, Michael Pittman Jr., Ben Skowronek, Brandon Smith, Levi Wentz, Kaden Wetjen, Roman Wilson

Between the gravitational pull of DK Metcalf and the planets aligning in Omar Khan's offseason pursuits, the stars might be out again for the Steelers at wide receiver.

Their general manager overhauled that position more than any other from the end of last season until now. Metcalf, a big-ticket acquisition a year ago, is back after his first campaign in Pittsburgh, but he'll now be joined by highly productive veteran Michael Pittman Jr. and rock-solid rookie Germie Bernard.

Roman Wilson enters his third go-around with increased confidence and a fresh slate, too, so the Steelers could have as well-rounded a receiving corps as they've enjoyed in years. Khan hit the trade market to bring in Pittman and the second round of the draft to add Bernard, a significant investment in the supporting cast for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Metcalf remains the top dog, showing flashes of his immense ability in an up-and-down season. The 80-yard touchdown catch-and-run he ripped off against the Vikings in Dublin was his longest since October 2021, showing that the explosion is still there.

While Metcalf finished with just one 100-yard outing, he often impacted the game beyond the box score. He faced as much press coverage as any wideout in the league, and opposing defenses often rolled help his way to prevent the deep ball. There were times Metcalf still found a way to get open or make the catch.

The attention paid to the Steelers' No. 1 receiver frequently led to other options being open, but now with Pittman in the fold, perhaps Metcalf will see more one-on-one opportunities. After all, Pittman has averaged 950 receiving yards over the past five years with 24 touchdowns in that span.

Both standing 6-foot-4 and listed at 220-plus pounds, Metcalf and Pittman should be one of the tallest and most physical receiver tandems in the league. Big bodies who can box out defenders to win on slants are right in the wheelhouse for Rodgers and what he does best.

Pittman is coming off a career-high seven scores and remains a threat from just outside the red zone all the way to the goal line. Comfortable working from the slot and on the perimeter, Pittman gave the Steelers plenty of flexibility with their draft approach at the position.

They went out and got even more versatility in Bernard, who aligned all over the formation as a senior at Alabama. The 6-1, 206-pound Bernard is rugged but slippery, and has the makings of a bucket-getter on leverage downs once he adjusts to the NFL level.

Wilson is the resident speed demon in the room now that Calvin Austin III has been lost to free agency. With a rocket of a first step off the line, Wilson has intriguing traits to be schemed for by head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio, both of whom have extensive experience with 11 personnel incorporating various receiver types.

The most volume in snaps, targets and receptions figures to go to those top four, but the Steelers have at least a few other role players orbiting around the nucleus. Ben Skowronek, Kaden Wetjen and Eli Heidenreich could find themselves filling a niche for the offense beyond their contributions on special teams.