Pre-camp position previews: Outside linebacker

This is the sixth in a series on the Steelers' roster as the team prepares to report to training camp at Saint Vincent College July 28. Today: Outside linebacker.

Outside linebackers: Jamin Davis, Nick Herbig, Alex Highsmith, Jack Sawyer, T.J. Watt, Julius Welschof, Jacoby Windmon

Meet me at the quarterback.

That's been the mindset for Steelers outside linebackers for years, if not decades. And the Steelers have lived that mentality, tallying 40 or more sacks nine seasons running.

Now they continue to invest in that group, from the walking gold jacket T.J. Watt to the veteran starter Alex Highsmith and now to the next generation, Nick Herbig. Even Jack Sawyer was a fourth-round pick in 2025.

It's the position that drives the defense, the engine of the pass rush, and the one that often changes games. Last season, the quartet combined for 25 sacks, 7 forced fumbles, 5 interceptions and 4 fumble recoveries.

Watt had a relatively quiet season by his standards in terms of sacks with 7 in 14 games, but he was still one of just three players in 2025 to hit 2 sacks, 2 interceptions and 10 tackles for loss. He also tied a career high with 8 passes defended and had 3 forced fumbles.

Highsmith had a team-best 9.5 sacks despite playing in 13 games, the fewest of the primary four outside linebackers. He also tied career highs with 3 passes defended and 15 tackles for loss.

Herbig victimized tackles on both the left and right side, as the top backup to the top two. In addition to his 7.5 sacks, he scored one touchdown by pouncing on a forced fumble by Watt, and nearly found the end zone on an interception return in Week 2.

Sawyer picked off two passes in the regular season and forced a fumble in the playoff game. He also had one sack in the regular season and another in the postseason, as well as 4 passes defended and 3 tackles for loss.

A high motor is non-negotiable with this unit, and being opportunistic is part of the trickle-down effect, too. With new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and position coach C.J. Ah You shaking things up, a return to form for Watt, more strong work from Highsmith and even more of a breakout by Herbig could be in the cards.

Injury insurance comes in the form of Jamin Davis, Jacoby Windmon and Julius Welschof. They're the only other edge rushers on the roster entering training camp.

Davis is a former first-round pick of Washington, 19th overall in 2021 out of Kentucky. A 6-foot-4, 234-pound hybrid linebacker, the Steelers could use him on the ball or off the ball, but there's more need for bodies on the outside for now.

He has 8 career sacks, 290 tackles and 22 tackles for loss in 56 games, including 37 starts, in the NFL. Davis, 27, has been persistent to stay in the league, spending time with the Packers, Vikings, Jets and Raiders after being released by the Commanders.

Windmon initially signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2024 out of Michigan State and was more of an inside linebacker the first time around. He has transitioned to the edge and had 3.5 sacks last season in the UFL.