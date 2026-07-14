Pre-camp position previews: Tight end

This is the fifth in a series on the Steelers' roster as the team prepares to report to training camp at Saint Vincent College July 28. Today: Tight end.

Tight ends: Jaheim Bell, Pat Freiermuth, JJ Galbreath, Lake McRee, Riley Nowakowski, Robert Tonyan, Darnell Washington

It has been an eventful month or so for Steelers tight ends.

Pat Freiermuth got married. Darnell Washington signed a new contract. Riley Nowakowski attended the annual Tight End University summit in Nashville.

The tight ends were plenty busy last season, too, with Freiermuth and Washington representing a duo that has to intrigue head coach Mike McCarthy — not to mention first-year offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio, a longtime tight ends coach in the NFL in addition to serving as pass game coordinator the past four years with the Vikings.

Freiermuth and Washington likely are both deserving of being a No. 1 tight end in an NFL offense, but in Pittsburgh, they complement each other well. The challenge for McCarthy and Angelichio might be finding ways to utilize both in featured roles for the offense, but the front office has committed to both with long-term deals.

As sure-handed as ever last season, the reliable Freiermuth dropped just one pass and didn't have a fumble on 54 targets and 41 receptions. He's been a security blanket for eight different quarterbacks in his time with the Steelers, but can also be a game-breaker on broken plays and when he's the first read.

While in-line blocking might not be the best use of Freiermuth's traits, that's where Washington comes in. If Freiermuth is always capable of taking center stage, Washington is like the bouncer outside the venue.

He'll move people against their will, open up a running lane from Point A to Point B, and do damage with the ball in his hands as a receiver. Washington embraces that dirty work, and was rewarded for his efforts with four additional years in Pittsburgh.

The other tight ends might be in the shadow of Freiermuth and "Mount Washington" but a couple stand out as potential contributors. Rounding out the room will be on the to-do list at training camp for McCarthy, Angelichio and position coach Robert Kugler, who spent last season with the AFC champion Patriots.

Nowakowski is the first developmental project, of sorts, for Kugler. This year's fifth-round pick is listed as a fullback on the roster, but was considered a tight end in the pre-draft process. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Nowakowski isn't as big as Freiermuth or Washington, though he brings more size to the table than Connor Heyward did in his hybrid role.

Nowakowski was a heart-and-soul player for the national champion Indiana Hoosiers, winning over coaches, teammates and fans with his blocking ability. If he can refine his route-running and the nuances of the tight end position, he could save the Steelers a roster spot come the regular season.

But they'll also see in training camp how much Robert Tonyan has left in the tank. Tonyan, who turned 32 in April, played in all 17 games last season for the Chiefs. His contributions in the box score were minimal, with Travis Kelce leading the way.

The year prior, Tonyan was with the Vikings, with Angelichio as his position coach. He spent 2018-2022, his first five seasons in the NFL, with the Packers. McCarthy was his head coach when he was a rookie and Rodgers was with him the entire time.

To say Tonyan has familiarity on his side would be an understatement. His 2020 campaign saw him catch 11 touchdowns on 52 receptions with 586 yards, so he's a proven pro. His path here was unconventional, as a tryout player in veteran minicamp last month who signed to the roster at its conclusion.