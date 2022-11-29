Player of the Week

Pickett is Digest Player of the Week

Nov 28, 2022 at 11:51 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

KENNY PICKETT
Quarterback

There are a lot of different ways to measure a quarterback in the NFL, and Monday night in Indianapolis Kenny Pickett passed muster. When Pickett's team needed him to deliver, which was after a 16-3 halftime lead had become a 17-16 deficit heading into the fourth quarter, the rookie quarterback was accurate, posed, and decisive in leading the Steelers on a 75-yard drive that ended in a touchdown and a 2-point conversion to provide the decisive points in the team's 24-17 victory over the Colts.

Pickett completed 20-for-28 (71.4 percent) for 174 yards, with no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 87.5. Pickett also scrambled for 32 yards on six carries, and he is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Alex Highsmith, who had 6 tackles, a sack, 2 hits on the quarterback, and a forced fumble; Benny Snell Jr., who relieved an injured Najee Harris and carried 12 times for 62 yards (5.2 average) and scored the game-winning touchdown on a 2-yard run; George Pickens, who caught 3 passes for 57 yards (19.0 average) plus the 2-point conversion pass following Snell's touchdown; Arthur Maulet, who had 6 tackles, including 1 for loss, a sack, and had a hand in 4 special teams tackles; and Matthew Wright, who was 3-for-3 on his field goal attempts (45, 52, and 25 yards) and added a special teams tackle.

