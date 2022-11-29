Pickett is Digest Player of the Week

KENNY PICKETT

Quarterback

There are a lot of different ways to measure a quarterback in the NFL, and Monday night in Indianapolis Kenny Pickett passed muster. When Pickett's team needed him to deliver, which was after a 16-3 halftime lead had become a 17-16 deficit heading into the fourth quarter, the rookie quarterback was accurate, posed, and decisive in leading the Steelers on a 75-yard drive that ended in a touchdown and a 2-point conversion to provide the decisive points in the team's 24-17 victory over the Colts.

Pickett completed 20-for-28 (71.4 percent) for 174 yards, with no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 87.5. Pickett also scrambled for 32 yards on six carries, and he is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.