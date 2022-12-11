Player of the Week

Pickens is Digest Player of the Week

Dec 11, 2022 at 04:20 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

GEORGE PICKENS
Wide Receiver

There are a couple of ways to use hindsight to try to make some sense of the Steelers 16-14 loss to the Ravens on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. One is that they needed more plays to be made by the offense, and another is they needed fewer critical mistakes to be made. Period. Either way, the result was a loss that dropped the Steelers' record to 5-8.

George Pickens was targeted four times, and he made three catches for 78 yards, with the fourth resulting in a pass interference penalty on Marlon Humphrey in the end zone that put the ball at the Baltimore 1-yard line and set up Najee Harris' leap over the top for a touchdown. Pickens' catches went for 42 yards, 25 yards, and 11 yards. He is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Chris Wormley, who had 3 tackles, shared a sack with Tyson Alualu, and forced a fumble before leaving the game with a knee injury; Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was in on a team-leading 11 tackles, with 6 solos; and Terrell Edmunds, who was in on 9 tackles, including 3 solos.

