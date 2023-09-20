Pickens having fun, while getting it done

Pickens is blessed with an ability and skills beyond what normal human beings could only wish for. And they are characteristics not normally found in a second-year player.

And maybe that is because he isn't fully human.

"He thinks he is an alien," said receivers coach Frisman Jackson. "He thinks he is all these different things. He tells me all of the time you know I am an alien. I will keep some of my responses that I have to him between us. But I am quick to tell him he isn't one. Certain things he does I will tell him that isn't alien. It's part of his personality. He has a great personality. He is fun to be around. He is fun to coach because you know every day is going to be something different and that keeps me on my toes.

"I am glad we have a great culture here. There is competition here. He understands there is a lot of room for him to grow. I love this about him, the confidence he has in his ability is unmatched."

Pickens gives a playful smile just at the mention of being an alien.

"That is my personality," said Pickens. "I don't like to be seen. I give off alien vibes. People can't find me."

He can get under the skin of an opposing defensive back with his unconventional methods, and he loves it. It's even how he came up with his Instagram name, @1.issue, because he is just that … an issue for others.

"Oh, 100 percent," smiled Pickens. "That is how I got my Instagram name. I don't want to be a problem, but I am getting under the defensive backs' skin, the coach's skin. I am that issue. Like a little virus. That is where that came from.

"I am a super humble person, but if I know I am getting under the skin of somebody else and I am not trying to, I am not mad myself. It's kind of funny."

Pickens is able to do 'alien-like' things because he has talent. Plain and simple.

"He has ridiculous ball skills," said Jackson. "He is able to catch the ball at any catch point, high, low, behind him, one-handed. He is blessed with that ability.

"A lot of the skills he has are God-given. He is blessed to have those skills. My job, and our job, is to get every ounce of that out of him. Oftentimes when we are blessed with that kind of ability, we sometimes take things for granted or don't work as hard because it comes so natural and easy to us. My job every day is to push him to limits. I don't think he realizes he can go to."

It's not just that, though. He takes that talent and works on it, never accepting that the bare minimum is enough.

"He puts the work in," said Jackson. "There were times during training camp, after a morning walkthrough, he would be out there catching balls, doing ball drills for a long time afterwards. As much of it is natural ability, God-given talent, there is still a factor in there he works at it. He knows there are some flaws, and he has to work to get those flaws off the tape."

And there is no better way to work on those flaws than against some of his own teammates on a daily basis. He utilizes resources readily available to him, including those he goes up against in the talent-laden Steelers secondary.

"They help me a lot," said Pickens. "They help all the receivers in terms of how the defense plays their coverages and stuff like that. Those guys, Pat Peterson, Levi Wallace, Chandon Sullivan, those guys help a lot when it comes to the games.

"I ask them a whole lot in terms of the coverage they are playing. The coverage is going to tell them what they are going to do. I talk to them a lot about what coverage they are in, what were they playing or looking at. I pick their brain for sure."

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick sees the mix Pickens brings to the game, combined with his height at 6-3, and knows it's a combination that he takes to the next level.

"He has freakish athleticism, great body control, great hand-eye coordination that allows him to play the game he does," said Fitzpatrick. "It's not an unusual combination, but the level to which he does it is very unusual. It's very rare for sure. You usually don't see big guys, guys his size have that type of body control, discipline while in the air.

"He is a very smart player. He knows what is in front of him. That allows him to play at his pace. He isn't going to be playing at 1,000 miles an hour, but he sees what is in front of him, he knows how to run his routes, he knows how to move people off the line. He knows when he can really attack a certain player because he knows what is in front of him.

"Because of things like his ability to go climb the ladder, get any ball, his ability to play a physical game of football, it's always a challenge to us so it's fun to compete against him."

And his quarterback, well let's just say Kenny Pickett knows what he has in Pickens and welcomes it, and is happy to have him on his side.

"I don't have a lot of fear when I throw it to George," said Pickett. "I know he is going to go up and make a play. If he is one-on-one, I am always going to put the ball up for him and give him those opportunities to make great plays.

"We kind of feed off each other. We have conversations and we both think and play with the same kind of edge. I think that's one of the reasons we get along so well.