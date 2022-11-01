"Those are always the conversations whether he was rushing for 150 yards a game or if they were struggling and everything in between. That's just the approach we're gonna take to it and that won't change.

"He wants to do well. He wants the team to do well. It means a lot to him. Nobody cares more than that dude. When that's the case you're always continuing to remind him, 'Hey, man, we just need you to be yourself. We just need you to go do what Najee Harris is capable of doing and cleanse yourself of any other baggage that you're toting.'

"That's always my communication to him, it's been like that for two years."

Harris, named an offensive captain this season as a second-year pro, was as upbeat following practice today as he had been sullen in Philadelphia.

"I attack every day like we're 0-0," he said. "I know that, obviously, things take time. This is only my second year. I'm not like a four-year vet, I know all the answers. I'm just a second-year person. What are we, 2-6? It's the eighth game of my second year. I don't have all the answers yet. I'm still learning right now. I'm not here to point fingers at all. We're all just trying to get better.

"We're not really sound as an offense, we're just not there yet. And I think anybody on this team would agree with me about that. We're not quite there yet in a lot of spots, a lot of ways. I think it's gonna come together, it just takes time.