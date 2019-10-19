NFLN: Terry Bradshaw, A Football Life

The NFL Network's 'A Football Life' showcases the lives and careers of legendary players, coaches and executives, NFL Films examines the untold stories of the most influential NFL icons with unprecedented access. Each film tells the story of how their legacy is forever intertwined in the fabric of NFL history. In this episode, which first aired on Friday, September 13, 2019, the NFL Network examined the life and career of the Steelers 4x Super Bowl winning quarterback, Terry Bradshaw.