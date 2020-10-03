Must-see TV

Oct 03, 2020 at 08:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

Instead of having a game today, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers will be involved with doing what gets done when they aren't playing.

That'll include "watching others work," Tomlin acknowledged.

There's a lot to take in around the NFL, including:

AFC NORTH

1 p.m. _ Baltimore (1-2) at WASHINGTON (1-2)

The Ravens are coming off of their first loss of the season, a 34-20 decision last Monday night at Kansas City. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson has 14 touchdowns (10 passing, four rushing), no interceptions and a passer rating of 103.6 in eight career games against NFC teams. The Redskins will be without defensive end Chase Young (groin), who leads all rookies in sacks (2.5).

1 p.m. _ Jacksonville (1-2) at CINCINNATI (0-2-1)

It's not Manning vs. Brady just yet, but it's an intriguing quarterback matchup all the same. The Jaguars' Gardner Minshew is one of three AFC quarterbacks who has a passer rating of 100-plus (101.3) and has completed at least 70 percent of his passes (73.8). The Bengals' Joe Burrow is second in the NFL with 91 completions, the most by a rookie in his first three games in NFL history.

1 p.m. _ Cleveland (2-1) vs. DALLAS (1-2)

The Browns are the only team in the NFL with a pair of running backs to have surpassed 200 yards rushing through three games (Nick Chubb 292, Kareem Hunt, 204). The Cowboys' Dak Prescott threw for 472 yards in last Sunday's 38-31 loss at Seattle and became the second quarterback in NFL history to amass 450 or more passing yards in consecutive games (Jameis Winston).

LEAGUE-WIDE HEADLINER

4:25 p.m. _ New England (2-1) at KANSAS CITY (3-0)

The new-look Patriots were 1 yard away from a touchdown, a last-play victory over the Seahawks on Sept. 20 (quarterback Cam Newton lost 1yard on a keeper from the Seattle 1-yard line with three seconds left in what became a 35-30 setback), and an appearance against the defending-Super Bowl champs as an undefeated team. But New England won't have Newton available (positive COVID-19 test). Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 385 yards in last Monday night's victory over Baltimore and became the fastest player in NFL history to surpass 10,000 yards passing (34 games).

UPDATE: On Saturday afternoon, the NFL announced that this game will be moved to either Monday or Tuesday due to positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

ALSO KEEP AN EYE ON …

The scoreboards: NFL teams are averaging a combined 51 points per game (the highest total through three weeks of a season since 1970) … Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson has an NFL-record 14 touchdown passes through three games. With three more at Miami (1 p.m.) Wilson will surpass Peyton Manning's record of 16 through four games (with Denver in 2013) … Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen needs 300 yards passing and two touchdown passes to become the third player in NFL history to have both in each of his team's first four games of a season (Steve Young, San Francisco, six in 1998; and Manning, Denver, five in 2013). The Bills visit the Raiders at 4:25 p.m. … With at least 90 receiving yards and a touchdown reception against Miami, Seattle wide receiver DK Metcalf will join Marvin Harrison of Indianapolis (1999) and Randy Moss of New England (2007) as the only players in NFL history to have both through each of the first four games of a campaign.

