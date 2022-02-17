Much to build upon

No. 1: Ben's Last Hurrah

The fourth-quarter comeback in the regular-season finale on Jan. 9 at Baltimore proved to be especially satisfying. In what turned out to be his final regular-season game quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hit wide receiver Chase Claypool for a 6-yard touchdown with 2:54 left in regulation that, coupled with kicker Chris Boswell's extra point, gave the Steelers a 13-10 lead. The Ravens rallied to force overtime but in the extra session Roethlisberger directed a 15-play, 65-yard drive that included a conversion on fourth-and-8 (a 10-yard completion to wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud) and ended with a 36-yard field goal from Boswell. The 16-13 victory, along with the Jaguars' win over the Colts and the Raiders' victory over the Chargers, sent the Steelers to the playoffs.