Much to build upon

Feb 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

It was a season of transition on offense for the Steelers, and the changes incorporated included a new offensive coordinator, a new offensive line coach, a new offensive line and a host of rookies all trying to come together in a hurry.

Not surprisingly, consistency proved to be an elusive commodity.

"We didn't achieve the kind of offense that we would like to have, but we had some good moments," Steelers president Art Rooney II assessed.

Following is a look back at five of the more memorable/impactful/potentially significant developments on offense in 2021:

No. 5: On-The-Job Training
The offensive snap counts of some of the rookies put into context how much the Steelers relied throughout the season upon players taking their initial NFL steps. Running back Najee Harris (980, 84 percent), offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (1,080, 99 percent), center Kendrick Green (977, 96 percent) and tight end Pat Freiermuth (683, 62 percent) weren't eased into anything. They delivered at varying levels of performance and production, but all delivered in a manner that suggested they'll be better for the experience.

PHOTOS: Dan Moore Jr. 2021 highlights

Take a look at photographs of Steelers OT Dan Moore Jr. from the 2021 season

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Buffalo, NY. The Steelers defeated the Bills 23-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Buffalo, NY. The Steelers defeated the Bills 23-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs beat the Steelers 42-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs beat the Steelers 42-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN. The Vikings beat the Steelers 36-28. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN. The Vikings beat the Steelers 36-28. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. The Chargers beat the Steelers 41-37. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. The Chargers beat the Steelers 41-37. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) and Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers and the Lions tied in OT 16-16. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) and Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers and the Lions tied in OT 16-16. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Broncos 27-19. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Broncos 27-19. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. The Packers beat the Steelers 27-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. The Packers beat the Steelers 27-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Broncos 27-19. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Broncos 27-19. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Broncos 27-19. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Broncos 27-19. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Broncos 27-19. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Broncos 27-19. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. The Steelers beat the Browns 15-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. The Steelers beat the Browns 15-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Bengals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Bengals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Buffalo, NY. The Steelers defeated the Bills 23-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Buffalo, NY. The Steelers defeated the Bills 23-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Bengals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Bengals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Bengals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Bengals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Bears 29-27. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Bears 29-27. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

No. 4: Another Step Forward
For the second consecutive season wide receiver Diontae Johnson caught the ball more than he had the previous season, gained more yards and scored more touchdowns. Johnson's career-high totals posted in 2021 included 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight receiving TDs. Johnson's 107 catches were fifth on the Steelers' all-time list and his eight games of 75-plus receiving yards tied the Chiefs' Tyreek Hill for fifth in the NFL. There is much Johnson can build upon, again.

PHOTOS: Diontae Johnson 2021 highlights

Take a look at photographs of Steelers WR Diontae Johnson from the 2021 season

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Ravens 20-19. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Ravens 20-19. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. The Chargers beat the Steelers 41-37. (Will Navarro / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. The Chargers beat the Steelers 41-37. (Will Navarro / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Will Navarro/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers beat the Ravens 16-13 in OT. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers beat the Ravens 16-13 in OT. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. The Packers beat the Steelers 27-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. The Packers beat the Steelers 27-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. The Packers beat the Steelers 27-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. The Packers beat the Steelers 27-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Seahawks 23-20 in OT. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Seahawks 23-20 in OT. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Raiders beat the Steelers 26-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Raiders beat the Steelers 26-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Seahawks 23-20 in OT. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Seahawks 23-20 in OT. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. The Chargers beat the Steelers 41-37. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. The Chargers beat the Steelers 41-37. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Broncos 27-19. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Broncos 27-19. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. The Chargers beat the Steelers 41-37. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. The Chargers beat the Steelers 41-37. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Broncos 27-19. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Broncos 27-19. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers and Lions tied in OT 16-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers and Lions tied in OT 16-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Broncos 27-19. (Brad Oskowski / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Broncos 27-19. (Brad Oskowski / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Brad Oskowski/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Ravens 20-19. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Ravens 20-19. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) celebrates a crucial play during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Bears 29-27. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) celebrates a crucial play during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Bears 29-27. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Buffalo, NY. The Steelers defeated the Bills 23-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Buffalo, NY. The Steelers defeated the Bills 23-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. The Steelers beat the Browns 15-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. The Steelers beat the Browns 15-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Buffalo, NY. The Steelers defeated the Bills 23-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Buffalo, NY. The Steelers defeated the Bills 23-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

No. 3: Justifying the Hype
Harris, the No. 1 pick from Alabama, performed at an historic level. His 1,667 yards from scrimmage were the most by a rookie running back in Steelers' history, and the ninth-most amassed in franchise history. His 74 receptions were the most by a Steelers rookie and the seventh-most by a rookie running back in NFL history. His 188-yard effort against the Browns on Jan. 3 was good for No. 8 on the Steelers' all-time single-game rushing list, and his 14 receptions on Sept. 26 against Cincinnati were the third-most in a game on the Steelers' all-time list. Harris delivered all season long.

No. 2: Fourth-Quarter Magic
The Steelers faced a fourth-quarter deficit but rallied to win in six of their nine victories (at Buffalo, at Cleveland, Chicago, Tennessee and both games against Baltimore). They also trailed the Lions after three quarters and ended up with a tie. The fourth quarter proved to be the Steelers' most productive quarter of the season (169 points) by a wide margin over what they managed collectively in first (37), second (77) or third (54) quarters.

They faced a one-point deficit against the Bears after allowing a touchdown and an extra point with 1:46 remaining but responded with a seven-play, 52-yard drive in 1:20 that resulted in a 40-yard field goal that won the game, 29-27.

No. 1: Ben's Last Hurrah
The fourth-quarter comeback in the regular-season finale on Jan. 9 at Baltimore proved to be especially satisfying. In what turned out to be his final regular-season game quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hit wide receiver Chase Claypool for a 6-yard touchdown with 2:54 left in regulation that, coupled with kicker Chris Boswell's extra point, gave the Steelers a 13-10 lead. The Ravens rallied to force overtime but in the extra session Roethlisberger directed a 15-play, 65-yard drive that included a conversion on fourth-and-8 (a 10-yard completion to wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud) and ended with a 36-yard field goal from Boswell. The 16-13 victory, along with the Jaguars' win over the Colts and the Raiders' victory over the Chargers, sent the Steelers to the playoffs.

Related Content

news

Take that

Steelers had a habit of coming up with timely turnovers in 2021 
news

Watt gets stamp of approval

T.J. Watt has earned the ultimate approval 'from previous legends who have donned the black and gold'
news

Steps in the right direction

Steelers did enough to feel better about their ground game in 2021
news

Having a record year

T.J. Watt tied Michael Strahan, Steelers extended sacks standard in '21
news

Big Ben until the very end

Passing game highlights authored by Roethlisberger in a variety of ways
news

Experience is the best teacher

Cam Sutton ready to apply what he learned in first year as starter
news

Harvin understands 'It's okay not to be okay'

Pressley Harvin III dealt with the emotional loss of his father and grandmother during a two-week period last in the season
news

Ready for their shot

Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins are both ready to compete for the No. 1 QB spot
news

Best foot forward

Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins aspire to fit Matt Canada's offense
news

Ben: 'I'm proud to play with these guys'

Ben Roethlisberger talked about how special it was to play with a group that fought through the entire season
news

Group effort

Minkah Fitzpatrick's absence may require more than the next man up
Advertising