Minkah: 'You have to learn from it'

Immediately following the Steelers loss to the Browns, both T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward pointed to execution as an issue on defense in the game. Fitzpatrick didn't argue, saying it was definitely more of a mental breakdown than anything physical.

"It's almost 100 percent mental," said Fitzpatrick. "I don't think there were too many times where we just lost one on one coverage. I think it was more leaving somebody wide open, which we don't normally do or the times we do we lose games for a reason. Or whether it be not getting in your gap, or not fitting the run the right way. I don't think any of it was being out physicaled. I think maybe we could have done a better job tackling, but when the running back is 10 yards down the field, it's kind of hard to tackle him. Besides that, I think it was overall execution.

"It was a combination of different things, even in the games before we lost. We had people down, people that were hurt, people that really didn't have a lot of experience that were out there which, attributes to the overall effect. I can't explain why it all happened, or what we can stop from making it happen. We just have to go out there next year and make sure the execution not just on the front end, but the back end of the season is going to be an emphasis for sure."

The back end is where the focus is for so many. The Steelers opened the season with a team record 11-0 start, before finishing the season 12-4 and losing in the playoffs. Fitzpatrick said the turning point was losing to the Washington Football Team.