Minkah's ready to 'master the details'

"It's beneficial in many different ways," said Fitzpatrick. "One way is I get to know my teammates better during that time. I get to know how they think, how they see things. Just form better relationships with them on and off the field. It will allow us to play more cohesive as a unit and play faster because we all know what each other is thinking. We all know what is going down.

"I got here after Week 2 and I was learning everything on the fly, didn't know anybody and was going with the wind. Having an offseason is going to be so beneficial. OTAs is a time for the team to get closer, get to know each other. It will be beneficial to us in the season."

Fitzpatrick had an uncanny ability to pick up the defense at the speed of light last year. Yes, there were times early on when things were coming at him fast, but he caught on faster than anyone could have expected. Now he will have months of prep time to take what he learned and improve on it.

"This offseason will allow me to master the details," said Fitzpatrick. "I learned the defense pretty fast and got it down pretty well when I got there. I spent a lot of time studying it. I think now I can master the details of the defense, learn what the linebackers are doing, what the front guys are doing. It's going to allow me to go out there and play faster, play quicker, play more instinctive, rather than go out there and guessing what people are doing.

"I didn't get to have an offseason with the Steelers yet. It's a great group of guys to be around in general. It's going to be great to dive into the team more, learn about each other more, do team activities and stuff like that. I am excited. It will be good to be back with my teammates."