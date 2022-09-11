Player of the Week

Minkah is Digest Player of the Week

Sep 11, 2022 at 05:55 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

MINKAH FITZPATRICK
Free Safety
The Steelers opened their 2022 regular season with a 23-20 overtime victory in Cincinnati over the defending AFC Champion Bengals, and history will show that Minkah Fitzpatrick got things started down the right path and he also forced the game into overtime to allow his team a chance at victory.

Fitzpatrick, who led the team in tackles over the course of the 2021 regular season, finished Sunday's game with a game-high 14 tackles, his 31-yard pick-6 with 12:52 remaining in the first quarter staked the Steelers to a 7-0 lead, and he blocked Evan McPherson's PAT with 2 seconds left in the fourth quarter when that was all the Bengals needed to escape Paycor Stadium with a victory.

Fitzpatrick's block preserved the 20-20 tie, which set in motion the subsequent events that allowed the Steelers to be the team to escape with a 23-20 victory thanks to a 53-yard field goal by Chris Boswell as time expired in overtime. Fitzpatrick is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Alex Highsmith, who had 9 tackles, 3 sacks, 4 hits of quarterback Joe Burrow, and a forced fumble that Cam Heyward recovered; T.J. Watt, who had 6 tackles, including 3 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, and 2 passes defensed; Cam Sutton, who had 3 tackles, an interception, and 2 passes defensed; Cam Heyward, who had 2 tackles, a sack, 3 hits on the quarterback, and a recovery of the fumble that Highsmith forced; Chris Boswell, who was 3-of-4 on field goal attempts (20, 48, and 53 yards), with his 55-yard attempt banging off the left upright; and Mitch Trubisky, who completed 21-of-38 (55.3 percent) for 194 yards, with 1 touchdown, no interceptions, and a rating of 78.2. Included in those totals are the 45 yards passing Trubisky had in the final drive to get Boswell into range for his game-winning kick.

Related Content

news

Trubisky is Digest Player of the Week

The most veteran QB on the roster finished strong, led offense to 16 of the 19 points it scored

news

Rudolph is Digest Player of Week

Once again the QB, with some help from a takeaway by the defense, pulls out a victory

news

Pickett is Digest Player of Week

Rookie QB leads game-winning drive, caps it with TD pass to Vaughns with 3 seconds left

news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

His batted pass that turned into an INT and fumble recovery for a TD provided early hope vs. KC

news

Ben is Digest Player of the Week

The 2021 season is not over, thanks to the clutch play of the team's veteran QB

news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

Four sacks leaves him 1.5 away from breaking Strahan's NFL single-season record of 22.5

news

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

93 yards rushing, 17 yards receiving put him over 100 yards from scrimmage for the 8th time

news

Haden is the Digest Player of the Week

His tackle with 27 seconds left turned the ball over on downs and clinched a 19-13 victory

news

Ahkello is Digest Player of the Week

His 2 interceptions over a four-possession span in the second half helped fuel the comeback

news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

His 3.5 sacks, pressure on Jackson on decisive 2-point attempt help end 3-game winless streak

news

Minkah is Digest Player of the Week

In his return to the lineup, Fitzpatrick contributed 8 tackles and his first interception of 2021

Advertising