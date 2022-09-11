Minkah is Digest Player of the Week

MINKAH FITZPATRICK

Free Safety

The Steelers opened their 2022 regular season with a 23-20 overtime victory in Cincinnati over the defending AFC Champion Bengals, and history will show that Minkah Fitzpatrick got things started down the right path and he also forced the game into overtime to allow his team a chance at victory.

Fitzpatrick, who led the team in tackles over the course of the 2021 regular season, finished Sunday's game with a game-high 14 tackles, his 31-yard pick-6 with 12:52 remaining in the first quarter staked the Steelers to a 7-0 lead, and he blocked Evan McPherson's PAT with 2 seconds left in the fourth quarter when that was all the Bengals needed to escape Paycor Stadium with a victory.

Fitzpatrick's block preserved the 20-20 tie, which set in motion the subsequent events that allowed the Steelers to be the team to escape with a 23-20 victory thanks to a 53-yard field goal by Chris Boswell as time expired in overtime. Fitzpatrick is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.