Minkah is Digest Player of the Week

MINKAH FITZPATRICK
Safety

During the 2020 season, the Steelers got the ballhawk version, when Minkah Fitzpatrick had 5 takeaways (4 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery) and 11 passes defensed. Then in 2021, when the Steelers were looking for ways to reinforce what ended up being the NFL's worst run defense, they got the tackling machine version, when Fitzpatrick often was deployed closer to the line of scrimmage and finished the season with 124 tackles.

On Sunday, in Atlanta, the Steelers got a combination of both. Against a Falcons offense that came into the game ranked No. 4 in the NFL in rushing with an average of 160 yards per game, Fitzpatrick led the team with 7 tackles, including one for loss. And then in the game's final minute with the Falcons needing to drive a considerable distance to get into field goal range to attempt to tie the score, Fitzpatrick iced the 19-16 victory with an interception of a Marcus Mariota pass intended for Drake London.

Fitzpatrick is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Najee Harris, who rushed for 86 yards on 17 carries and caught 1 pass for 6 more to finish with 92 yards from scrimmage; Cam Heyward, who finished with 4 tackles, including 1 for loss, a sack, and a pass defensed; Matthew Wright, who was 4-for-4 on field goals (46, 46, 48, and 33 yards) and only had 3 of his 6 kickoffs returned; and the kickoff coverage unit that held Cordarelle Patterson to zero kickoff return yards.

