Minicamp is over, but the work isn't

Jun 10, 2022 at 10:49 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

For the better part of the last two months, Steelers players have been regulars at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex working in preparation for the 2022 season.

It started with strength and conditioning workouts, advanced to OTAs, and closed this week with the only mandatory portion, the team's minicamp.

It was an opportunity for veteran free agents new to the team and rookies to not only learn the playbook, but also learn about each other.

One player who has taken full advantage of the time is quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who not only gelled with his teammates on the field, but off the field as well.

"I just feel very fortunate and lucky that I landed here in Pittsburgh," said Trubisky at the close of minicamp. "I am happy to be here with these guys and this team, coaching staff and everyone…the city and the fans. I feel like I am in a very fortunate situation, and I am excited for the opportunity.

"A part of me wishes we were still going next week. We've got some time off, so we have to take care of our bodies and get ready for training camp. But it was a lot of fun, especially the last couple years when OTAs with Covid have looked different, being at home, being virtual. So being together, being able to build that chemistry and be around the guys and have fun on the field like that, it's bittersweet it's over. But I feel good about the work we put in so far."

While the group work might be over until the Steelers report to training camp at Saint Vincent College on July 26, with the first practice on July 27, the work isn't over. Players will be spending time working out on their own, staying in shape, and even getting together for workouts.

Trubisky has encouraged others to join him in Florida to workout together, including fellow quarterback and No. 1 draft pick, Kenny Pickett and veteran Mason Rudolph.

"We already talked about meeting up down there, training and hanging out," said Pickett. "I definitely want to use those guys. They are great teammates as a resource and to help me learn. I can't say enough great things about how they have been."

