Minicamp is over, but the work isn't

"I just feel very fortunate and lucky that I landed here in Pittsburgh," said Trubisky at the close of minicamp. "I am happy to be here with these guys and this team, coaching staff and everyone…the city and the fans. I feel like I am in a very fortunate situation, and I am excited for the opportunity.

"A part of me wishes we were still going next week. We've got some time off, so we have to take care of our bodies and get ready for training camp. But it was a lot of fun, especially the last couple years when OTAs with Covid have looked different, being at home, being virtual. So being together, being able to build that chemistry and be around the guys and have fun on the field like that, it's bittersweet it's over. But I feel good about the work we put in so far."