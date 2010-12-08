Miller doesn't practice, feeling better

Tight end Heath Miller didn't practice on Wednesday, still recovering from the concussion he suffered when Ravens linebacker Jameel McClain applied a helmet-to-helmet hit on him, drawing a $40,000 fine from the NFL.

Miller said he is feeling better, but he isn't looking to rush things.

"I am getting better every day, so that's a good thing," said Miller. "I am going to take it day-by-day. The head is something that you take very seriously. We will monitor that as we go.

"I think the main test is how I feel. When I wake up in the morning and see how I feel we go from there. We are going to take our time and make sure it's completely healed before we go back. That is the right thing to do."

This is the first concussion that Miller has ever suffered and he is hoping the last.

"It's different. It feels like you just took a hard hit," said Miller. "It's a little different. But I am feeling better every day."

Miller has watched a replay of the hit, but doesn't remember much about it.

"I saw it on TV," said Miller. "It was a hard hit. It's part of the game. We play a physical game and unfortunately you are going to be in those positions some times, hopefully less often than not.

"I remember watching the end of the game and seeing (Isaac) Redman score and Troy (Polamalu) force the fumble. It was a good win for our team and we just have to move forward."

Five players were held out of practice on Wednesday including tackle Flozell Adams (ankle), Miller (concussion), safety Troy Polamalu (ankle), defensive end Aaron Smith (triceps), and wide receiver Hines Ward (not injury related). Running back Isaac Redman was limited with an ankle injury.