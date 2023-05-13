Tomlin, Steelers coaches having busy weekend

As the Steelers continue their weekend of rookie minicamp, head coach Mike Tomlin and his staff are busy not only getting to know the team's rookie draft class, but evaluating some others while also trying to establish how the team likes to accomplish its work.

It's a lot to cram into one weekend. But the idea is that when these rookies are melded together with the team's veteran players in a couple of weeks when on-field OTAs begin, the rookies will have a good idea of what's required of them on a daily basis.

"It was a really important weekend for us here as we lay some foundational things individually and collectively, continuing the getting-to-know process in some cases, getting to know them and introducing ourselves to them, how we do things, what's expected," Tomlin said Saturday. "But also, it's a tryout opportunity for many men. We're multi-tasking here. It's important we create an environment where they get an opportunity to learn and show some skills and be evaluated. It's an opportunity for us to give and receive some information and see how they learn. To work on some presentational things from a coaching perspective. It is a lot of little things that are getting done that make this an important weekend. It's just fun to spend time with them."

There's plenty of information to be gleaned, both on and off the field.