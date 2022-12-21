Tomlin appreciated Harris' love of the Steelers

"I just admire and loved the man," Tomlin said Wednesday afternoon. "There was so much to be learned from him in terms of how he conducted himself, how he embraced the responsibilities of being Franco. For Steelers Nation, this community, the Penn State followers, he just embraced it all and did it with grace and class and patience and time for people."

And that always included the young players on the Steelers roster.

Like many of the team's former stars, Harris took a keen interest in the young players the Steelers brought in each year.

Harris attended a Steelers practice earlier this season prior to the announcement the team would be retiring his jersey. He chatted with Tomlin and team president Art Rooney II for a good portion of the practice, but also had conversations with young players such as running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

"That's something we talk openly about and we appreciate – the support these current players get from those who have come before them," Tomlin said. "Franco was just such a shining example of that. When those guys spent time with him, they realized he didn't want anything from them.