Making them count

It was another atypical season for the Steelers in terms of amassing sacks, but the ones they got more often than not were impactful.

The 47 sacks the Steelers collected in 2023 tied for 11th in the NFL, up from 14th in 2022 but a far cry from the No. 1 spot the Steelers occupied in that category for five consecutive seasons from 2017 through 2021.

But the 19 sacks collected by outside linebacker T.J. Watt made him the first NFL player to lead the league on three occasions (2020, 2021 and 2023), so from that standpoint the pass rush was historic.

And often times what the Steelers lacked in volume, relatively speaking, they made up for in splash while attacking opposing passers.

Following is a look back at five of the more memorable sacks in 2023:

1-Watt, Brock Purdy, Sept. 10, San Francisco:

The Steelers trailed the 49ers, 27-7, with 5:42 left in the third quarter when Watt breathed life back into the game and his team, if only temporarily.

On first-and-10 from the Steelers' 38-yard line Watt beat right offensive tackle Colton McKivitz wide and then zeroed in on quarterback Brock Purdy. Rather than assault Purdy, Watt attacked the ball with his right hand and separated it from Purdy' grasp, then fell on it at the Steelers' 46.

Suddenly, the Steelers had a chance to make it a two-score game before the start of the fourth quarter thanks to Watt's third sack, his second forced fumble and his first fumble recovery of the afternoon.

"Man, oh, man has he made an impact on this game when not much has gone right for the Steelers," FOX play-by-play announcer Joe Davis gushed.