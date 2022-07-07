Making a name for himself

While the players all have some time off now until the start of training camp, Heyward isn't sitting idle. The understanding that football is a job has him working daily to be in the best shape he possibly can when the team reports to Saint Vincent College.

"I just need to stay in shape," said Heyward. "I think you can always get in better shape, and I'm trying to get in the best shape possible coming into camp. And I am spending time studying everything, every position on the offensive side of the ball so I can play that much faster.

"This is our job. It's a dream come true. The National Football League is what we all wanted to do all our lives, and nothing is better than that. This is the Pittsburgh Steelers, the best organization in the National Football League. None of us take it for granted. It's amazing just to focus on football and our body and the weight room and our scheme."

It's not just the offensive scheme that Heyward is focusing on. Special teams are also going to be a huge part of his game, and he doesn't mind it at all. He was accustomed to playing special teams at Michigan State and is ready to jump right back into it.

"It's extremely important," said Heyward. "At Michigan State we valued special teams. The best players were playing on special teams. It's different when you come to the NFL. The starters aren't playing as much on special teams. You can lose and win games on special teams, so it's extremely important."

Heyward has already welcomed the enthusiastic approach that special teams coordinator Danny Smith brings to the unit, an attitude that makes practice fun.

"He's really intense. Real hands on," said Heyward. "You have to love that in a coach. He makes it fun. Also, after practice in the spring, getting extra work because he knows it's not going to happen overnight. It's going to be something we rep over time and I am looking forward to doing more of it in camp."

And it won't be long before Heyward is at Saint Vincent College for camp, a place he is familiar with having visited Cam time and time again.

But this time, it's completely different.