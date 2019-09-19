Look out for No. 1

The Steelers defense is loaded with talent.

And that is no exaggeration.

"You can tell they want to win football games," said Terrell Edmunds. "They are buying all in to us, we have to buy all in for them."

There are 10, yes 10, first round draft picks on the defense, a stat that is so impressive it even has the players kind of shaking their heads in amazement.

"It's crazy to me," said Joe Haden. "I keep looking around the defensive room and each person is a first-round pick. There is so much talent in that room.

"We have no reason we can't be one of the best defenses in the league. We have to start clicking together, communicating, because athletically and ability-wise I feel like we have the most talented defense in the league."

The addition of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Miami Dolphins No. 1 pick in 2018, pushed that number to 10. Of the 10, six were drafted by the Steelers, three were acquired via free agency, including Mark Barron who was signed this year, and Fitzpatrick via trade.

"It goes to show that we are a defense with a lot of great athletes on it and are making a defensive emphasis on being a good team," said Bush. "We play with confidence and go out there and have fun. We are all football players, whether we are first rounders or not drafted."