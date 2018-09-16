 Skip to main content
Advertising

Player of the Week

James is Digest Player of the Week

Sep 16, 2018 at 05:00 PM
Author Image
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

JESSE JAMES

Tight End

If you're a lover of offense, if you're a lover of tight ends running unimpeded through the secondary, Sunday's game at Heinz Field was for you. In Kansas City's 42-37 victory over the Steelers today at Heinz Field, the teams' starting tight ends accounted for 12 catches for 247 yards and three touchdowns. Pittsburgh's Jesse James accounted for five of those catches for 138 of the yards and one of the touchdowns.

It was James' first 100-yard receiving game in the NFL, and he averaged 27.6 yards per catch to lead all players in that category on a day when there were four 100-yard receivers and 924 combined total net yards of offense.

James is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were JuJu Smith-Schuster, who had 13 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown; Ben Roethlisberger, who missed most of the week of practice with a bruised throwing elbow and yet came on to complete 39-of-60 (65 percent) for 452 yards, with three touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 104.3, and he also gained 9 yards on two carries and scored a 3-yard touchdown; and Cam Heyward, who had three tackles, plus two hits on the quarterback and a forced fumble that Anthony Chickillo recovered for the Steelers' only takeaway of the game.

Related Content

news

Porter is Digest Player of the Week

Lined up on Houston't best WR, he held him to 3 catches for 21 yards

news

Rodgers is Digest Player of the Week

After a rough start, he delivered in a big way in what was a must-win game

news

Highsmith is Digest Player of the Week

3 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 hits on the QB in a defensive struggle

news

Warren is Digest Player of the Week

On a day when the Steelers rushed for 230 yards, Warren led the way

news

Rodgers is Steelers Digest Player of the Week

He provided everything his team needed in a mid-December regular season game

news

Queen is Steelers Digest Player of the Week

Despite a leg injury in the 4th quarter, he returned to make key contributions

news

Echols is Steelers Digest Player of the Week

He had an interception and a 3rd down pass breakup during a scoreless first quarter

news

Gainwell is Digest Player of the Week

He led the team in rushing, receptions, and yards from scrimmage vs. the Bears

news

Gainwell is Digest Player of the Week

His numbers may have looked modest, but there's no doubt they were significant

news

Benton is Digest Player of the Week

His sack was his 3rd in the last 4 games to give him 4.5 on the season

news

Wilson is Digest Player of the Week

He had a 'hand' in 2 takeaways that led to Steelers touchdowns

news

Boswell is Digest Player of the Week

for the third time in his career, he had at least 3 FGs from 50 yards or longer

Advertising