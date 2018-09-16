James is Digest Player of the Week

JESSE JAMES
Tight End
If you're a lover of offense, if you're a lover of tight ends running unimpeded through the secondary, Sunday's game at Heinz Field was for you. In Kansas City's 42-37 victory over the Steelers today at Heinz Field, the teams' starting tight ends accounted for 12 catches for 247 yards and three touchdowns. Pittsburgh's Jesse James accounted for five of those catches for 138 of the yards and one of the touchdowns.
It was James' first 100-yard receiving game in the NFL, and he averaged 27.6 yards per catch to lead all players in that category on a day when there were four 100-yard receivers and 924 combined total net yards of offense.
James is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.
Also considered were JuJu Smith-Schuster, who had 13 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown; Ben Roethlisberger, who missed most of the week of practice with a bruised throwing elbow and yet came on to complete 39-of-60 (65 percent) for 452 yards, with three touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 104.3, and he also gained 9 yards on two carries and scored a 3-yard touchdown; and Cam Heyward, who had three tackles, plus two hits on the quarterback and a forced fumble that Anthony Chickillo recovered for the Steelers' only takeaway of the game.