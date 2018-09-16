James is Digest Player of the Week

Also considered were JuJu Smith-Schuster, who had 13 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown; Ben Roethlisberger, who missed most of the week of practice with a bruised throwing elbow and yet came on to complete 39-of-60 (65 percent) for 452 yards, with three touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 104.3, and he also gained 9 yards on two carries and scored a 3-yard touchdown; and Cam Heyward, who had three tackles, plus two hits on the quarterback and a forced fumble that Anthony Chickillo recovered for the Steelers' only takeaway of the game.