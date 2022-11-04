Jackson could be right man for the job

What can the Steelers, who enter their bye week at 2-6, expect from Jackson, who turned 30 last week?

Well, that remains to be seen. But one thing for certain, he was miscast in his previous stop in Washington, which had signed him to a three-year contract prior to the 2021 season.

The 6-foot-0, 189-pound Jackson, is a physical press-man cornerback. But in Washington over the past two seasons, he's played zone 54.3 percent of the time this season and on 66.4 percent of his snaps in 2021.

For Jackson, that's akin to using a Porsche as a taxi cab.

Over the course of his career, Jackson has allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete just 41.9 percent of their pass attempts into his coverage when he's playing man-to-man defense. When he's playing zone, that completion percentage increases to 64.1 percent.

Jackson had been dealing with a back issue in Washington, which was part of the reason he hadn't played since Week 5. But he also wasn't playing because the Commanders were trying to trade him.

"It was insignificant in terms of the transaction, so it's a nonfactor," Tomlin said.

At the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine, Jackson ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash. Whether he still has that kind of top-end speed now at 30 remains to be seen.

"That never leaves. I've always been a fast guy all my life, but slow guys can live fast with techniques," Jackson said. "It's all about just technique in this league, and that's what I've got to work on."

But the speed does give him a trump card.