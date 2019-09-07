It doesn't have to be 50/50

"To me, balance is getting first downs and finding a way to eke out 10 yards in three plays," said offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner. "I don't necessarily think it has to be run or pass. We have to get it done some way or another, and that's the job. I like where we're at in our run game from the standpoint of older Jaylen (Samuels), older James (Conner). We've got some young guys in there, so that's pretty exciting.

"I think they complement each other really well. James really came on last year, and his role increased so much, giving the circumstances at the beginning of the year. He's shown the ability to do that. When he was out Jaylen got an opportunity to be a feature back, and that meant first, second, and third down. When they're both healthy you might be able to use both to their strengths that they bring to the table. And Jaylen is very accomplished as a possible route runner, as a possible protector, so you hope that signs of growth will be in that area of our group."