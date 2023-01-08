Player of the Week

Highsmith is Digest Player of Week

Jan 08, 2023 at 05:01 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

ALEX HIGHSMITH
Outside Linebacker

The fact an outside linebacker posted a multiple-sack game in the regular season finale and ended up leading the team in sacks with a double-digit total would surprise no one who has been following the Steelers for the past several years. Which outside linebacker did that in 2022, though, might be something of a surprise.

Alex Highsmith finished the 28-14 victory over the Browns on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium with 8 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and three hits on the quarterback, and that allowed the third-year pro to end the 2022 season with 14.5 sacks all the while playing on the same team with reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. Highsmith is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Cam Heyward, who finished with 8 tackles, 2 sacks and was robbed of a third on a bogus roughing the passer penalty, and tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage; Najee Harris, who rushed for 84 yards on 23 carries and scored a 1-yard touchdown; Minkah Fitzpatrick, who finished with a team-leading 10 tackles; George Pickens, who caught 3 passes for 72 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown, and also drew a pass interference penalty in the end zone to set up another touchdown; and Damontae Kazee, who had 2 tackles, including 1 for loss, and an interception.

Related Content

news

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

His 111 yards rushing, 10-yard catch for a TD, and physical presence throughout keyed 16-13 win

news

Heyward is Steelers Digest Player of Week

When the defense had to get the ball back for the offense, Heyward helped make that happen

news

Johnson is Digest Player of the Week

A perfect catch percentage plus 5 conversions on third downs were critical in the 24-16 victory

news

Pickens is Digest Player of the Week

He averaged 26 yards on his 3 receptions, with a fourth target drawing a DPI in the end zone

news

Minkah is Digest Player of the Week

Led the defense in tackles vs. a top rushing offense, then iced the win with an interception

news

Pickett is Digest Player of the Week

During the decisive TD drive in the 4th quarter, he was accurate, decisive, and poised

news

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

90 yards rushing, 116 yards from scrimmage, 2 TDs builds upon last week's performance

news

Reed is Digest Player of the Week

His sack and a pass defensed helped keep the game relatively close early

news

Freiermuth is Digest Player of the Week

His 8 catches for 75 yards led the team in both categories in 16-10 loss in Miami

news

Claypool is Digest Player of the Week

Third-year wide receiver played big vs. Bucs, and it had nothing to do with his height

news

Heyward is Digest Player of the Week

Even on a day when the opponent scored 38 points, Heyward found a way to be a standout

