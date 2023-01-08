Highsmith is Digest Player of Week

ALEX HIGHSMITH

Outside Linebacker

The fact an outside linebacker posted a multiple-sack game in the regular season finale and ended up leading the team in sacks with a double-digit total would surprise no one who has been following the Steelers for the past several years. Which outside linebacker did that in 2022, though, might be something of a surprise.

Alex Highsmith finished the 28-14 victory over the Browns on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium with 8 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and three hits on the quarterback, and that allowed the third-year pro to end the 2022 season with 14.5 sacks all the while playing on the same team with reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. Highsmith is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.