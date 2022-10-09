Heyward is Digest Player of the Week

It was well into the second half of a game the Steelers would lose, 38-3, and CBS was struggling – almost certainly unsuccessfully – to prevent channels being changed all across football-watching America when one of the cameras focused on Cam Heyward sitting on the bench. Play-by-play man Jim Nantz reacted to the video and said, "When you get beat 38-3, it's difficult to say somebody on that Steelers defense played hard, but Cam Heyward did."