Heyward is Digest Player of the Week

CAM HEYWARD
Defensive tackle
It was well into the second half of a game the Steelers would lose, 38-3, and CBS was struggling – almost certainly unsuccessfully – to prevent channels being changed all across football-watching America when one of the cameras focused on Cam Heyward sitting on the bench. Play-by-play man Jim Nantz reacted to the video and said, "When you get beat 38-3, it's difficult to say somebody on that Steelers defense played hard, but Cam Heyward did."
Nantz's assessment was correct. Heyward battled consistent double-teams throughout the game and finished tied for the team lead with five tackles, he batted a pass down at the line of scrimmage, forced a fumble that Josh Jackson recovered in the end zone to save a touchdown, and he also blocked a 49-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter. Heyward is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.
Also considered was George Pickens, who led the Steelers with six catches for 83 yards.