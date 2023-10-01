Harris is Digest Player of Week

NAJEE HARRIS
Running Back
In assessing the performance of the offense after the 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium, one of the points Coach Mike Tomlin made was that it took too long for the Steelers to get around to having any success running the football. And what level of success the Steelers ended up having in that category was largely through the efforts of Najee Harris.
Harris finished with 14 carries for 71 yards (5.1 average), and he also caught a short pass and turned it into a 32-yard gain to finish with 103 yards from scrimmage. Harris finished with the team's longest run from scrimmage (23 yards) and the longest gain via the pass (32 yards) on an otherwise miserable afternoon for the Steelers.
Harris is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.