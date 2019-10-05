Going to battle against cancer

Sunday is the Steelers Crucial Catch/Intercept Cancer game, with elements to honor breast cancer survivors as well as all forms of cancer a part of game activities.

Breast cancer survivors and those still undergoing treatment were selected by UPMC Magee Womens Hospital, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and the American Cancer Society to be honored pregame. The survivors will line up with the players for the National Anthem and be on the field for the Terrible Towel unfurl.

Pink Terrible Towels, courtesy of UPMC and Neighborhood Ford Store, will be distributed to fans and 'I Honor' placards will also be available for fans to support those they love who are fighting, have survived or have lost their battle to cancer.

As part of the Breast Cancer Awareness initiative, Neighborhood Ford Store, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and UPMC Magee Women's Hospital will be presenting a $10,000 check to Troy Treanor, Board Member of Komen Greater Pennsylvania. Ford will also present the 2019 Ford 'Warriors in Pink' quilt.

The Terrible Towel Twirl will be started by Aaron Smith and his son Elijah, a cancer survivor who was diagnosed with leukemia while Smith was playing for the Steelers.

Steelers players and coaches will have sideline apparel to honor the initiative, and players are also permitted to wear cleats and gloves to represent it, as well as wearing helmet decals.

The Hempfield High School Band will perform pregame. The band was recently highlighted on local news for going to the home of a long-time school supporter and alumni, Terry Ranieri, who was terminal and on hospice from cancer to lift his spirits. Ranieri has since passed, and his brother will be on hand to accept a Steelers jersey in his brother's honor.

At halftime UPMC Hillman Cancer Center doctors will compete in an on-field Crucial Catch contest to earn the right to make a $10,000 donation to the Hillman Cancer Center from their department. The doctors will catch passes from a Jugs machine.