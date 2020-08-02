Goal is much bigger than being 'eligible'

While Banner was becoming a cult hero of sorts with Steelers fans, something that continued this offseason with his fun, engaging, playful manner that included a remake of the video for 'What a Feeling,' from the movie Flashdance that was filmed in Pittsburgh, he was doing something else. He was earning the respect of his teammates. No longer was he just the guy everyone thought of as the fun guy who likes to joke around. He had become a key part of the offensive line, someone who when his number was called, answered big time.

"That is something you have to earn," said Banner. "You can't ask for it. You want it. But people have seen the film, they have seen the tape, they have seen the effort and how much I want to be here and the passion I have to play in the NFL.

"I think that goes from now being like it's funny, to now it's funny to see him whooping (butt). That feels great. That type of support, that is what ultimately motivates you in the offseason to keep going. Don't get me wrong, it has to be you first. Knowing yourself and understanding yourself. I know for a fact I am a routine type of guy. When I wake up in the morning, I get my caffeine, I have my eggs and veggies. Staying in routine is the best thing I can do."

The standard is set now in the NFL for me. People know I can do this. People know I can come in and help, especially in terms of the run game, protecting the quarterback. Can he step up now and take a starting role?"

That is a good question. Can he?

"Yes. I have to prove it though," said Banner. "I have to prove it with my actions. Coming in for the draft process as a rookie people saw my character, the person I am off the field. People used to question if I want to be a football player. Are you kidding me? I feel like sometimes people write critiques just to write them, to put a con on the pro and con side. Can he control his weight? Also does he really love football that much.