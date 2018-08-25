Game Blog: Steelers vs. Titans

Two minute warning.
Steeler 16, Titans 6
Steelers take over on downs.
Follow along for coverage throughout the game.
Fourth Quarter: Steelers 16, Titans 6
Scoring Play: Blaine Gabbert three-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Firkser. Two-point conversion failed.
Scoring Summary: 11-82-5:34
Third Quarter: Steelers 16, Titans 0
Scoring Play: Chris Boswell 45-yard field goal.
Scoring Summary: 6-22-2:34
That was the Titans first first down since their first drive of the game.
James Washington is out for the rest of the game with an abdominal injury.
Third Quarter: Steelers 13, Titans 0
Scoring Play: Chris Boswell 33-yard field goal.
Scoring Summary: 11-41-8:07
Cam Heyward with the sack on the Titans first drive of the second half. And yes, defensive starters still out there.
JuJu Smith-Schuster was presented with the Joe Greene Great Performance Award at halftime, given to the team's Rookie of the Year.
Second Quarter: Steelers 10, Titans 0
Scoring Play: Chris Boswell 42-yard field goal.
Scoring Summary: 6-23-1:03
Landry Jones incomplete to Jesse James in the end zone.
Steelers have third-and-four at the 24 and use another time out.
Steelers use their first time out. Trying to punch it into the end zone before the half.
Two-minute warning: Steelers 7, Titans 0
Just like that it's the Titans ball as Landry Jones is intercepted.
Terrell Edmunds with the interception. Edmunds returned it 30 yards. He showed some serious speed.
Ben Roethlisberger's final numbers - 11-18-114 and a touchdown. rating 97.9.
Landry Jones now at QB.
Vince Williams with the sack. Loss of seven yards on that sack.
Steelers went for it on fourth-and-one, but couldn't convert. Titans take over on downs.
End of the first quarter: Steelers 7, Titans 0
Roethlisberger - 8 of 13 for 87 yards and a touchdown.
First Quarter: Steelers 7, Titans 0
Scoring Play: Ben Roethlisberger 32-yard pass to Justin Hunter.
Scoring Summary: 7-80-1:45
Steelers challenging the last play - saying that Justin Hunter had both feet in on the catch in the end zone.
Ben Roethlisberger to JuJu Smith-Schuster for 11 yards, and a 15-yard hitting a defenseless player penalty tagged on for 15 yards.
Defense holds the Titans, forces the punt.
Stephon Tuitt with the sack of Marcus Mariota.
Steelers forced to punt. Ball downed at the eight-yard line.
Ben Roethlisberger 4 for 6 for 27 yards on the opening drive.
Encroachment on the defense - first down Steelers.
Steelers won the toss, will receive.
They said it:
Bud Dupree on the defense coming together:
"There is a lot that goes into the defense. Everybody has to be on the same page. Everybody has to do their job to make it flow. It is a different type of defense. For it to be successful everyone has to be clicking."
Javon Hargrave on Saturday's game:
"It's the third preseason game so everybody is coming with their game plan. It's getting ready for the regular season, so everyone is anxious to get out there. We will have all of our parts back, so it will be a lot of fun."
Dan McCullers on stepping up:
"I feel like I have stepped my game up. I've learned a lot. This is a big year. I feel like I can help this team a lot. I have to keep working. That is what the coaches want me to do. I just have to go out there and put my best foot forward and show what I can do and help the defense. Just keep playing aggressive, physical, going out each and every play and trying to upgrade."
Home sweet home: Saturday will be the first time rookie Terrell Edmunds plays in front of the home crowd at Heinz Field, and even though it's not the same as a regular season game, he is looking forward to it.
"I am ready for it," said Edmunds. "I can already see the fans are crazy, now to have them at the home field it's going to be amazing."
The starting defense you are going to see on Sept. 9 when the Steelers visit the Cleveland Browns has yet to take the field as a complete unit this preseason, but today they are going to be a lot closer to it.
They still could be missing T.J. Watt, who continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury, but otherwise it should be the final dress rehearsal for a defense that is looking forward to working together as a whole.
"This game is important because it is the game where we showcase our starting unit for the first half," said Sean Davis. "I think it's imperative that we are all out there to get that chemistry, to get something on tape of us all being able to play together, playing well together. I am looking forward to that.
"I think we just need to all get out there first and see our best 11 working together. I think that's what we need to get done."
Artie Burns sees this as the perfect opportunity for the defense to wrap a bow around the chemistry that will be a key when games count.
"It's a chance to put everything together, make sure we are all out there playing on one accord and flying around out there together as a group," said Burns. "We have some guys playing some games, some games not. It will be our first game out there everybody playing together as one.
"It's important for us because chemistry plays a big role, especially on defense. We have to get our chemistry going early."
The defense has been working on their communication throughout training camp and the offseason, and Joe Haden likes that they have one more opportunity to put it to work as a unit before the regular season hits.
"Just to get a little camaraderie, just being able to play against a different team with our starters," said Haden. "Being able to communicate with our safeties, communicate with the linebackers. I think it's going to be a good test for us and watch some tape and see what goes on.
Tomlin said the specific plan at quarterback right now is that both Ben Roethlisberger and Landry Jones will play against the Titans, and then depending upon how the game unfolds, there may be some snaps available for Joshua Dobbs and/or Mason Rudolph.
Keeping consistent: Rookie fifth-round pick Jaylen Samuels, a running back from North Carolina State, has been turning some heads in practice and the preseason, and his coach has also taken notice of what he can do in different areas, from the running game to the passing game.
"I think he is increasingly getting more consistent in terms of what we expect from him," said Tomlin. "He's got a skill set that is good in some areas, that is varsity and is consistently varsity. Some areas in his game he has to continue to grow. He is finding more consistency in those areas that he needs to grow, as he should. We'll just continue to take him through the process.
"I like his overall attitude in terms of the challenges we are presenting to him and in terms of areas of his game that he needs to work. He caught a lot of balls and he was a third-down back like guy at NC State. We are challenging him in some other ways that may be new to him."
Staying on schedule: The third preseason game is traditionally the one that most closely resembles a regular season game, with the starters normally playing a half. So to keep things consistent with that regular season feel, the Steelers practice schedule this week has mimicked what it is in the regular season to help the players prepare.
"It mocks a regular season process from a preparation standpoint in a lot of ways," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "We're back here in the comforts of our facility. Our daily schedule mimics what it's like in terms of how we go through our work week. We did some more extensive game-planning and utilization of people in regards to their skillsets. We're still very much in the evaluation process of all of the guys, but there will be selected things in terms of asking people things to do relative to their skillsets in a game-plan like way."
