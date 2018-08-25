Game Blog: Steelers vs. Titans

The starting defense you are going to see on Sept. 9 when the Steelers visit the Cleveland Browns has yet to take the field as a complete unit this preseason, but today they are going to be a lot closer to it.

They still could be missing T.J. Watt, who continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury, but otherwise it should be the final dress rehearsal for a defense that is looking forward to working together as a whole.

"This game is important because it is the game where we showcase our starting unit for the first half," said Sean Davis. "I think it's imperative that we are all out there to get that chemistry, to get something on tape of us all being able to play together, playing well together. I am looking forward to that.

"I think we just need to all get out there first and see our best 11 working together. I think that's what we need to get done."

Artie Burns sees this as the perfect opportunity for the defense to wrap a bow around the chemistry that will be a key when games count.

"It's a chance to put everything together, make sure we are all out there playing on one accord and flying around out there together as a group," said Burns. "We have some guys playing some games, some games not. It will be our first game out there everybody playing together as one.

"It's important for us because chemistry plays a big role, especially on defense. We have to get our chemistry going early."

The defense has been working on their communication throughout training camp and the offseason, and Joe Haden likes that they have one more opportunity to put it to work as a unit before the regular season hits.