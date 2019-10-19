From bowling to a showdown

Striking out Sickle Cell: Santonio Holmes hosted 'Strikes Against Sickle Cell' at Manor Lanes on Tuesday, an event that benefited the Santonio Holmes III & Long Foundation.

Holmes son T.J. suffers from sickle cell disease and is currently under treatment for the disease, which is a life-threatening blood disorder. Holmes' goal is to bring awareness and to help with treatment for the disease, as well as help families who are dealing with it.

"This is special to me because my son suffers from sickle cell," said Holmes. "To give these kids an opportunity to know somebody cares about them and their well-being and would love nothing more than to help cure this disease and research to be done so people dealing with it can have a broader understanding of what they are dealing with."

Holmes chose bowling as an event, because it's something kids that have the blood disorder can participate in, without feeling the effects other physical sports can bring with it.