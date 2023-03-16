Free Agency: How Holcomb fits with the Steelers

Per Pro Football Focus, opposing quarterbacks have a passer rating of 111.3 when targeting Holcomb in his career. But that's not all that unusual for inside linebackers considering many of the throws wind up being short, easy completions.

Holcomb has the speed to turn and run with tight ends or running backs down the field, or quickly close on plays to the flat to make the tackle. But he's also big enough to be a thumper in the run game.

The Steelers inside linebackers failed to record an interception or force a fumble in 2022. Holcomb has shown he can make plays on the ball.

Holcomb also missed just four tackles while recording 69 stops in just seven games last season, missing four games with a knee injury and then the final five with a foot injury that eventually required surgery.