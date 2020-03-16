Foster announces his retirement

Veteran guard Ramon Foster, who was second in experience on the Steelers roster behind only Ben Roethlisberger, announced his retirement on Monday and has been placed on the Reserve/Retired List by the team.

"When the time comes, you just know and now is the time for me to take a bow," said Foster. "I've made some friends for a lifetime, had some moments that I'll never forget, and seen some things I never thought I would because of this game. First and foremost, I would like to thank my wife and sons. I also want to thank the Steelers organization – Coach (Mike) Tomlin, Mr. Art Rooney II, the late Ambassador (Dan) Rooney, and Kevin Colbert for making Pittsburgh feel like a family. There are so many more people I need to thank, including everyone on staff with the Steelers. I would also like to thank my teammates who made this journey something very special to me and my family – you guys were amazing.

"Last but definitely not least, thank you to the best fans in all of sports. I'm glad to say I was a Steeler for life, and there is no other organization I would have rather played for in my career."

Foster has been a staple on the Steelers offensive line for the past 11 seasons. He first signed with the Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2009 NFL Draft out of the University of Tennessee.

For his career he started 145 of the 160 games he played in, both of those ranking as second-most in team history at the position, including starting all 14 of the games he played in 2019.

"I want to congratulate Ramon on his career in Pittsburgh," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "Ramon was class in every way, professional in every way, and I think his career is indicative of what this professional football journey should be about. He went from being an undrafted free agent to giving us over a decade of service at an extremely high level. I am honored to be associated with him and wish he and his family the best of luck in his retirement."

Foster has always been one of the most respected players in the Steelers locker room throughout his career, and a voice that has always spoken out when the time is right.

Foster has also been a leader in the community, helping to spearhead the team's Social Justice Program the last two seasons.

"Pittsburgh gives us so much," said Foster after the program was launched in 2018. "Not just in what we do on the field, but the love that you get. It's a genuine city that loves their players, loves the people. That is one thing you find out while being here in Pittsburgh. They make you feel wanted here.