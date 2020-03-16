Transactions

Foster announces his retirement

Mar 16, 2020 at 09:05 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Veteran guard Ramon Foster, who was second in experience on the Steelers roster behind only Ben Roethlisberger, announced his retirement on Monday and has been placed on the Reserve/Retired List by the team.

"When the time comes, you just know and now is the time for me to take a bow," said Foster. "I've made some friends for a lifetime, had some moments that I'll never forget, and seen some things I never thought I would because of this game. First and foremost, I would like to thank my wife and sons. I also want to thank the Steelers organization – Coach (Mike) Tomlin, Mr. Art Rooney II, the late Ambassador (Dan) Rooney, and Kevin Colbert for making Pittsburgh feel like a family. There are so many more people I need to thank, including everyone on staff with the Steelers. I would also like to thank my teammates who made this journey something very special to me and my family – you guys were amazing.

"Last but definitely not least, thank you to the best fans in all of sports. I'm glad to say I was a Steeler for life, and there is no other organization I would have rather played for in my career."

Foster has been a staple on the Steelers offensive line for the past 11 seasons. He first signed with the Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2009 NFL Draft out of the University of Tennessee.

For his career he started 145 of the 160 games he played in, both of those ranking as second-most in team history at the position, including starting all 14 of the games he played in 2019.

"I want to congratulate Ramon on his career in Pittsburgh," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "Ramon was class in every way, professional in every way, and I think his career is indicative of what this professional football journey should be about. He went from being an undrafted free agent to giving us over a decade of service at an extremely high level. I am honored to be associated with him and wish he and his family the best of luck in his retirement."

Foster has always been one of the most respected players in the Steelers locker room throughout his career, and a voice that has always spoken out when the time is right.

Foster has also been a leader in the community, helping to spearhead the team's Social Justice Program the last two seasons.

"Pittsburgh gives us so much," said Foster after the program was launched in 2018. "Not just in what we do on the field, but the love that you get. It's a genuine city that loves their players, loves the people. That is one thing you find out while being here in Pittsburgh. They make you feel wanted here.

"To be able to give back, to help make it a better community, it's a great thing."

When the time comes, you just know and now is a time for me to take a bow. I’ve had a long, fun and life changing career. Who would have ever thought an undrafted kid out of the University of Tennessee would make it in the NFL for 11 years. I’ve made some friends for a lifetime, had some moments that I’ll never forget and seen some things I never thought I would because of this game. I’d like to first thank my wife for supporting me through this experience and I know for sure you are my number 1 fan. My sons, who were raised in this league from birth so far, they went from being the youngest in the locker room to the oldest. To the Steelers organization, thank you to Coach Tomlin, Mr. Rooney, Ambassador Rooney, and Kevin Colbert for making Pittsburgh feel like a family. All the coaches who I’ve had the opportunity to run into or be coached by in the organization, thank you. To the staff, secretaries, cooks, janitors, John Norwig and his training staff for caring the way you guys have, Coach Giemont and Marcell for always being who you guys are, I love it. My trainer James Wilson, thanks for getting me ready every year even though I hated you everyday lol. Father Paul, thanks for always being a friend and support since the time I met you at St. Vincent in Latrobe, PA. The guys who I’ve played with over the years, I love you guys like brothers but of course Pouncey, Ben, Al, Dave and Gil(I know he’s not there but he’s an OG) we all grew up together and I’ve enjoyed every minute of that. From being one of the “worst” OLs in the league to having one of the best OLs in all of sports while helping lead one of the best offenses in the NFL. To the fans thank you for being the best fan bases in the world, the passion comes out in all kind of ways. I could go on and on and will thank a lot of you personally. I’m glad to say, a Steeler for life, no other organization I would have rather played for and I hope my time was just as enjoyable as yours. Young guys, enjoy what you can get from this league, don’t just play the game, learn the game, learn the business and be better than when you came into this league. A time will come when we all write up a farewell 2 this chapter

PHOTOS: Ramon Foster career highlight

Take a look at some of the greatest photos of Ramon Foster during his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers

