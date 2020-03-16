Transactions

Steelers make multiple roster moves

Mar 16, 2020 at 12:55 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

With the new NFL year and free agency set to begin on Wednesday, March 18 at 4 p.m., moves are going to be fast and furious this week.

That is the case for the Steelers who terminated the contracts of linebackers Mark Barron and Anthony Chickillo and receiver Johnny Holton on Monday.

Barron signed with the Steelers as a free agent in 2019. He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012-14) and St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams (2014-18), before spending one season in the black and gold. Barron played in 15 games in 2019, starting nine of them. He finished the season with 82 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, three pass defenses, one fumble recovery and one interception.

Chickillo was the team's sixth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, the 212th selection overall. He has played mainly in a reserve role on defense during his career, starting nine of the 65 games he played in. He also played on special teams. For his career he registered 67 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three pass defenses, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Holton also signed with the Steelers as a free agent in 2019. He came to the black and gold from the Oakland Raiders, where he was from 2016-18. He had just three receptions for 21 yards and returned three kickoffs for 55 yards in 16 games in 2019, including starting three.

The Steelers previously placed the franchise tag on Bud Dupree.

