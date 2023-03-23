Former assistant coach honored by HOF

Mar 23, 2023 at 07:52 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

They are the individuals who in many cases do the work that often goes unnoticed. Their roles can make a team function, but they don't always get the credit.

And now, the best of the best have been honored for their work by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, getting the recognition they truly deserve.

A total of 17 individuals will be honored as recipients of the Pro Football Hall of Fame "Awards of Excellence" for 2023. The individuals will be recognized in Canton, June 28-29.

Included in those being honored is former assistant coach Tom Moore, whose NFL coaching career began with the Steelers and is still going strong in his role as an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Moore joined the Steelers in 1977 as the team's wide receivers coach and was a part of the Super Bowl XIII and XVI coaching staffs, guiding players like Hall of Famer Lynn Swann and John Stallworth. He served in that role until 1982 and then was the team's offensive coordinator from 1983-89.

Moore went on to work with eight different NFL teams.

The "Awards of Excellence" honor four categories who contribute to the success of the team. They include assistant coaches, athletic trainers, equipment managers, film/video directors and public relations personnel.

