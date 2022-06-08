Flores approach is working

Leading the way: At the start of OTAs, receiver Chase Claypool talked about wanting to take on more of a leadership role in the group, be someone young receivers can come to for help.

With minicamp now underway, he has done just that.

Claypool is becoming a vocal leader, as well as someone who is leading by example for the young receivers, in particular second-round draft pick George Pickens and fourth-round pick Calvin Austin III.

"I have been big on learning every position on the field so I can help everyone out," said Claypool. "Still working on that and perfecting that. George and Calvin are super receptive to what I have to say, so it makes it super easy on me."

Claypool has had a consistent presence at the team's offseason program, and before it even started, he was setting an example with his workouts on his own.

"I bought a JUGS machine and put it in my backyard, so I have been trying to catch a couple of hundred every day," said Claypool. "I got a Monarc at the field we work at. It's a superhero version of the JUGS machine. It is automatic so you can have it quicker and shot to yourself. I have been working on deep balls a lot."

When he is at the practice facility, though, Claypool is adapting to working with different quarterbacks, including Mason Rudolph and newcomers Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky. Claypool said Pickett has really picked things up fast, even on occasion helping him out with tips.

"I think Kenny's understanding of the playbook early on, he knows everything," said Claypool. "There are even sometimes that I will be like, what do I have here because we have some new plays going in, and he will tell me right away."

And as far as Trubisky, he is doing everything right on and off the field.