Five Fast Facts: Tanner Muse

1. Muse signed a one-year contract this offseason after spending the last two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He played mainly on special teams during his time with the Seahawks.

2. Muse was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the 100th pick overall. His rookie season was spent on the Reserve/Injured List due to a toe injury, and the Raiders released him heading into the 2021 season without him ever playing in a regular season game for them.